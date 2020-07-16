HERE FOR AMERICA COALITION REBRANDS AS AUTOS DRIVE AMERICA

International Automakers’ New Trade Association to Focus on Trade and Competitiveness Issues

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A trade association representing major international automakers in the United States today unveiled its new name and brand -- Autos Drive America. The new identity reflects the transition from an advocacy coalition, Here For America, to an independent trade association led by President and CEO Jennifer Safavian.

“Autos Drive America is more than a new name and logo, it is an organization representing international automakers who have invested $92 billion into their U.S. operations,” said Safavian. “International automakers support nearly 2.5 million American jobs and produce almost half of all vehicles made in the U.S. Autos Drive America’s mission is to advance trade policies that support the industry’s continued growth and success.”

Current Autos Drive America members include American Honda Motor Co., Inc., BMW of North America, Hyundai Motor America, Kia Motors America, Inc., Mazda North American Operations, Inc., Mercedes-Benz USA, Mitsubishi Motors, Nissan North America, Inc., Subaru of America, Inc., Toyota Motor North America, Inc., Volkswagen Group of America, and Volvo Cars USA. Until January 1, 2020, the Association members were part of the Here For America coalition created by the Association of Global Automakers.

“The health of the U.S. auto industry depends on policies that encourage competition and promote trade and investment,” said Safavian. “Our members recognize the need for an industry voice and a sustained effort to showcase international automakers as integral contributors to America’s economy and their communities.”

Autos Drive America’s mission is to strengthen the U.S. automotive industry by advocating for, and defending, open trade and investment policies that expand employment opportunities for Americans and choice for all consumers. As the voice of international automakers in the United States, Autos Drive America educates stakeholders about the benefits of open trade and works to reduce trade barriers and ensure a level playing field for all auto manufacturers with U.S. operations.

###

Autos Drive America represents the U.S. operations of international automakers. Membership is open to motor vehicle manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and like-minded trade associations that share the goal of growing the U.S. economy through trade. We represent an industry that has invested $92 billion in U.S. operations, produces almost half of all vehicles made in America and supports nearly 2.5 million U.S. jobs. Learn more at autosdriveamerica.org.

Annemarie Pender Autos Drive America 202-427-5062 apender@autosdriveamerica.org