DISYS’ Leadership as a Top Diversity Supplier Draws Accolades

The company is honored with a Supplier Excellence Award from KellyOCG® for the distinct standard of quality and results its Total Talent Solution delivers

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS), a global technology services firm, announces that it has been named a Top Supplier by KellyOCG ®. DISYS will be honored with a Supplier Excellence Award at an upcoming virtual event later this month.



DISYS’ Centralized Delivery Team enables it to deliver industry-leading expertise and support as a supplier to organizations like KellyOCG®. From new client acquisition to operations and management to delivery, DISYS brings the experience and resources to handle high-volume engagements in a nimble, collaborative approach to drive top outcomes. DISYS’ commitment to diversity and inclusion is in the foundation of its DNA, and its culture of inclusivity is integral to the lasting impacts it delivers to clients it serves, enabled by the following key elements:

A commitment to compliance. DISYS' 53-person compliance and support teams ensure no detail is overlooked and comprise a formative element in its delivery infrastructure.

“The full lifecycle of expertise and support that DISYS delivers to clients we serve is an essential element of the success and lasting results we continue to achieve,” said Mahfuz Ahmed, CEO of DISYS. “We meet clients where they are and can support high-volume engagements and all supplier models, including No-Touch, Hybrid, Off-Site, Outcome-Based, RPA, and VMOs at the local level and through our centralized delivery model. This, coupled with our ongoing commitment to a diverse workforce and the expanded skill sets and perspectives it delivers, ensures that we deliver the top-quality talent resources clients need, efficiently, to get the job done while exceeding expectations, and this remains our top priority.”

DISYS has been recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as a leading Diversity Staffing Firm and a Top 500 Diversity-Owned Businesses in America. DISYS is a certified MBE and encourages the use of MBE, Women Business Enterprise (WBE), Disabled Business Enterprise (DBE), Small Business Enterprise (SBE), Veteran Business Enterprise (VBE), and Service-Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (SDVBE) subcontractors to support our clients’ participation goals.

KellyOCG® recognizes top-performing national and global suppliers that deliver superior service, results, and the strategic partnerships essential to exerting a lasting impact on its business. Award recipients were evaluated on key criteria, performance, compliance, and engagement and partnership approaches.

About Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)

Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) is a global managed services and staffing firm with 45 offices worldwide. DISYS’ vision is to be a global business partner, delivering the highest quality and most consistent services at the best value to clients worldwide. For more information about DISYS, visit www.disys.com .

About KellyOCG

KellyOCG® is a leading global advisor of talent supply chain strategies and workforce solutions, and we’re dedicated to helping clients ditch the script on old ways of thinking about their workforce strategy. We anticipate what’s next in the future of work and apply market insights, data analytics, and supply chain management principles to design customized solutions where businesses and talent thrive. Our commitment to challenging the status quo positions us as a trusted strategic partner for our global client portfolio, which spans leading industries across North America, APAC and EMEA. Visit kellyocg.com or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.