Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Actions Against Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) and July 27 Deadline

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors of pending class action lawsuits against Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. ("Sorrento" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SRNE) and certain of its officers and directors alleging violations of federal securities laws.



Sorrento is a biopharmaceutical company that researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, and metabolic and infectious diseases. On May 8, 2020, Sorrento announced a collaboration with Mount Sinai Health System for the purpose of “generat[ing] antibody products that would act as a ‘protective shield’ against SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection, potentially blocking and neutralizing the activity of the virus in naive at-risk populations as well as recently infected individuals.”

The lawsuits allege that Sorrento made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s initial finding of “100% inhibition” in an in vitro virus infection will not necessarily translate to success or safety in vivo, or in person; (2) the Company’s finding was not a “cure” for COVID-19; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On May 15, 2020, Sorrento’s founder and CEO, Henry Ji (“Ji”), announced that the Company had discovered an antibody that had “demonstrated 100% inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection” and on that same day told Fox News that “there is a cure.”

On this news Sorrento shares increased $4.14 to close at $6.76 on May 15, and traded as high as $10.00 per share the next day, a 281.7% increase from the May 14, 2020 closing price.

On May 20, 2020 the Hindenburg Report issued a report doubting the validity of Sorrento’s claims and calling them “sensational,” “nonsense,” and “too good to be true.” The Hindenburg report also quoted experts doubting the validity of Sorrento’s claims, and doubting that Sorrento’s antibody was even the most viable antibody candidate for an effective vaccine.

On this news Sorrento shares closed at $5.70, down 43% from the class-period high of $10.00.

On May 22, 2020, BioSpace published an article discussing a May 21, 2020 interview with Ji in which Ji “insist[ed] that they did not say [Sorrento’s newly-discovered antibody] was a cure.”

On this news Sorrento shares closed at $5.07 per share on May, 22, 2020, a decline of $4.93, over 49% from the class-period high.

What You Can Do

The lead plaintiff deadline is July 27, 2020.

