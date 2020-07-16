Ruppert Landscape Promotes Luis Carrillo to Branch Manager in Charlotte, NC
Luis has proven himself to be a reliable and dedicated employee who has earned the trust of his team members and some of our biggest clients”LAYTONSVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruppert Landscape is pleased to announce the promotion of Luis Carrillo to the position of branch manager in the company’s Charlotte, North Carolina landscape management branch.
— Fred Key, Region VP, Ruppert Landscape
Carrillo first joined the Ruppert team as a seasonal crew member while studying for his BA in Exercise and Sports Science at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Upon graduation, he spent time with the NFL as an athletic trainer for the Carolina Panthers before deciding that a career as a landscape professional would be a better fit for his growing family. He rejoined Ruppert full-time in 2017 as a field manager in Charlotte, where he was quickly promoted to enhancement manager and continued to excel and help the team improve their enhancement sales and production. He also took on the responsibility of overseeing the account for the branch’s largest customer.
“Luis has proven himself to be a reliable and dedicated employee who has earned the trust of his team members and some of our biggest clients,” said Fred Key, region vice president in the company’s landscape management division. “We look forward to the Charlotte team’s continued success and growth in the years to come under his leadership.”
As branch manager, Carrillo will be responsible for the overall welfare of the branch, including the safety and development of his team, strategic planning and budgeting, training, and day-to-day operations.
The Charlotte, North Carolina branch offers the following landscape management services: grounds management/contract services; design and landscape enhancement; turf care; irrigation system management; pond and lake management; arbor care; snow and ice management; lighting and holiday decorations. The branch primarily serves clients in the Charlotte metropolitan region including the cities of Huntersville, Concord, Mint Hill, Matthews, Gastonia, Pineville and Lake Wylie, as well as the counties of Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, and Union. In addition, they serve the South Carolina cities of Fort Mill and Rock Hill as well as York County.
Ruppert Landscape, a family and employee-owned business, has been an industry-leading provider of commercial landscape construction and management services for nearly 50 years. Headquartered in Laytonsville, Maryland, the company employs over 1700 people and serves customers from 26 branches in eight primary markets: Philadelphia, Baltimore, D.C., Richmond, Raleigh, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Houston. The company has a long-standing tradition of growing its team and giving back to the community. Learn more at www.ruppertlandscape.com.
Amy Snyder
Ruppert Landscape
+1 3014820300
email us here