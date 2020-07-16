Sparkle Wash of York County Expands To Lancaster County
Sparkle Wash of York County is a pressure washing company in York County, and has grown and expanded operations to Lancaster County based on local demand.LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparkle Wash York County is based out of York, PA and now services all of York and Lancaster counties. The pressure washing company added the new service area based upon local demand. They currently perform both residential pressure washing and commercial pressure washing services.
Owner Kevin Luttman made the following statement: "We have seen a need and demand for our services in the Lancaster area for some time now. With the growth of the business and addition of employees & equipment, It made sense to expand in that direction. I am originally from Lancaster county and am excited to have the opportunity to serve the local area."
Interested homeowners and commercial business owners are urged to contact Sparkle Wash York County at 717-851-1036 or via their website, sparklewash.com/york/
Kevin Luttman
Sparkle Wash York County
+1 717-851-1036
email us here