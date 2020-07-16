Telemedicine, AI & HealthTech: CEO’s of TDOC, VEEV, PMEDF, LVGO Discuss Digital Transformation of Healthcare, New Trends and Leadership

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO), Predictmedix, Inc. (OTC: PMEDF) (CSE: PMED), and Teladoc Health, Inc (NYSE: TDOC).



AI, video, and new technologies are transforming healthcare. Wall Street Reporter highlights tech leaders comments and insights from recent earnings calls, where they discuss the challenges and opportunities as they navigate the dawn of a new era in healthcare.

Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO), CEO Zane Burke: “Remote Health Monitoring Here To Stay”

“There is no question in our mind that this pandemic has accelerated a more extensive virtual care delivery model. Remote monitoring is here to stay, and we expect it to become the standard of care for the most vulnerable and expensive populations….”

“Livongo's connected technology allows our members to track vital signs of interest in maintaining health. We expect that the ability for both personalized care as well as broad population surveillance will become critical going forward as an early warning and monitoring system for the health care system at large and a way to efficiently deliver care to those who need it most exactly when and where they need it.”

”…The genie is out of the bottle in terms of remote patient monitoring. And - that that's going to be part of the future health care system as it moves forward…Livongo has a truly unique opportunity to thrive…”

LVGO Earnings call highlights available at: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/06/livongo-health-inc-nasdaqlvgo-q1-2020-earnings-conference-call-summary-highlights/

Predictmedix, Inc. (OTC: PMEDF) (CSE: PMED) Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO: “Predictmedix at Forefront of $300 Billion Healthtech Wave”

Predictmedix (OTD: PMEDF) (CSE: PMED) COO Dr. Rahul Kushwah, made his debut presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s recent NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conference on July 10. Topics discussed include:

How PMEDF Artificial Intelligence (AI) based technologies can be deployed for mass healthcare screening for infection diseases, including COVID19.

Market potential for global enterprise & agencies deploying PMEDF AI screening technologies for detecting cannabis, alcohol and opioid impairment.

Acquisition of Mobile Wellbeing Telehealth platform for remote patient monitoring addressing the $250 billion Virtual Health market opportunity.

Patent & technology overview of PMEDF screening technology which combines AI, and multispectral cameras which allows for rapid, non-invasive testing, and scalable deployment.

Strategic partnerships which include Max Healthcare, one of India’s leading providers of comprehensive healthcare services with a network of over 14 hospitals and 2,300 doctors, and Tech Mahindra, a $4.9 billion global IT company.

Watch PMEDF NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream video : https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/07/predictmedix-otc-pmedf-cse-pmed-next-super-stock-livestream-july-10-2020/

Click here to join July 22 NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), CEO Peter Gassner: “Veeva’s Cloud Innovation Powering Pharma & Lifesciences”

“…Telemedicine increased rapidly in the U.S. from less than 1% of doctor visits in February to more than 30% of visits in April. Doctors and patients are getting used to a mix of in-person and digital interactions and are finding it productive. Using Veeva Pulse data from Veeva CRM, we see that in the U.S., remote meetings between pharma and doctors with Veeva Engage are up more than 30 times and approved e-mail communications are up more than two times from February to April.

“Doctors are telling us they find digital meetings effective and they look forward to a mix of in-person and digital interactions once things get back to normal. It's good to see the healthcare systems and the life sciences industry evolving so rapidly. It was a very busy quarter for Veeva, we executed our first ever entirely remote product releases in both CRM and Vault. We made major changes to our product plans to release new digital capabilities, customers need most right now.

“Q1 has been our greatest quarter of innovation so far with innovations coming in all areas of the company from product to sales, services and marketing right through to HR and finance…Two big new areas of innovation, Data Cloud and MyVeeva: We had a major announcement for commercial in March with Veeva Data Cloud planned for the U.S. by year-end. Veeva Data Cloud will bring a better solution for patient data to the industry. This is a large, underserved area and ripe for disruption. Like the other markets we've entered, we aim to bring much needed innovation.

“Veeva Data Cloud is powered by the Crossix data platform, which gives us a distinct advantage. It's a world-class technology platform built for the development and delivery of large scale patient data and analytics, all in a privacy safe way. Customer feedback on Data Cloud has been very positive. And we've already signed our first two early adopters for pilots, one emerging biotech and one top 20 pharma. Over time, we will expand Data Cloud to more data offerings and countries. The Crossix data platform could be as important an asset to Veeva as the Vault platform.”

VEEV Earnings call highlights available at: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/06/veeva-systems-inc-nyseveev-q1-2021-earnings-conference-call-summary-highlights/

Teladoc Health, Inc (NYSE: TDOC) CEO Jason Gorevic: “Virtual healthcare is becoming mainstream”.

“Requests from new potential clients are increasing as the outbreak of COVID-19 has highlighted the value of access to a comprehensive virtual healthcare solution. During the first quarter alone, we onboarded over 6 million new paid members in the U.S. across government and commercial populations.

“This new user growth will have a lasting effect on utilization, since member satisfaction levels are extremely strong and our experience shows that when members use our service once they are much more likely to use it again….This significant increase in activation is particularly important to us as it feeds into the flywheel dynamic that is at the core of our member engagement efforts. Once an individual actively registers with us, it creates opportunities for our engagement team to reach that member and build a relationship. These engagement opportunities serve as the growth engine that drives visit growth and utilization within our populations.

“We expect volumes to settle in the second half of the year at a permanently higher level of utilization then pre-COVID levels as we benefit from increased consumer awareness and the impact of our engagement engine applied to newly activated and onboarded members.”

Teladoc conference call highlights available at: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/06/teladoc-health-inc-nysetdoc-q1-2020-earnings-conference-call-highlights-summary/

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com

Click here to join July 22 NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7

www.WallStreetReporter.com



