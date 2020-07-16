Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coherus BioSciences to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 6th

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that its second quarter 2020 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Starting at 4:30 p.m. ET, Coherus’ management team will host a conference call to discuss financial results and provide a general business update. 

After releasing second quarter financial results, the Company will post them on the Coherus website at https://investors.coherus.com.

Conference Call Information

When: Thursday, August 6, 2020 starting at 4:30 p.m. ET
Dial-in: 844-452-6826 (Toll-Free U.S. and Canada) or 765-507-2587 (International)
Conference ID: 4956327

About Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

Coherus is a leading biosimilar company that develops and commercializes its own high-quality therapeutics as well as those of others seeking capable access to the United States market. Biosimilars are intended for use in place of existing, branded biologics to treat a range of chronic and often life-threatening diseases, with the potential to reduce costs and expand patient access. Composed of a team of proven industry veterans with world-class expertise in process science, analytical characterization, protein production, sales and marketing and clinical-regulatory development, Coherus is positioned as a leader in the global biosimilar marketplace. Coherus commercializes UDENYCA® (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) in the United States and has received regulatory approval for UDENYCA® in the European Union. Coherus is advancing late-stage clinical products CHS-1420, a Humira® (adalimumab) biosimilar, Bioeq’s Lucentis® (ranibizumab) biosimilar and Innovent’s Avastin® (bevacizumab) biosimilar towards commercialization, and early-stage clinical products, CHS-2020, an Eylea® (aflibercept) biosimilar, and CHS-131, a small molecule for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and multiple sclerosis. For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com.

Contact

David S. Arrington
Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
darrington@coherus.com
+1 (650) 395-0196

