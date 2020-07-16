HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Receives Funding and Green Lights Next Three Projects

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) announced today that it’s subsidiary, Big M Entertainment Pictures, has secured sufficient funding to officially green light its next three projects. This announcement comes concurrently with Big M Entertainment’s recent reporting that it’s eco-friendly documentary TREES is “in the can” and filming on its feature film CAPTURED will be finished by the end of next week and available for distribution in Q4 2020.

With filming and postproduction on CAPTURED winding down, next up and top priority on the company’s production schedule is its second feature film ROSAMOND, which has now been stepped up to a more aggressive pre-production schedule, beginning immediately. ROSAMOND is another full-length feature film with the following logline:

“When a group of teens set out on a camping trip on the outskirts of Los Angeles, they horrifically discover they are dangerously close in proximity of an alien invasion. To be exact, they are directly underneath a cloaked mothership that is strategically 45 miles west of Edwards Air Force Base. The stage is set, an invasion is imminent, and the group of friends will have to use their wits and brilliance against a cloaked, fearless and relentless terrestrial invader. In this tale, existence will be the key to all survival.”

When asked about the company’s current penchant for science fiction and horror, Marvin Williams, President of HQGE and Big M Entertainment Pictures commented, “History has shown that the arts in general and films specifically can play an important role in times of crisis like war, depression, civil unrest, and now pandemic. In times like these, films can catapult viewers through difficult times and provide society with the escapism it needs to ease the viewer’s day-to-day stresses. Sci-Fi and horror provide a blank canvas on which filmmakers can tell meaningful stories commenting on current events while still keeping viewers at a safe distance from today’s harsh social and political realities.”

Mr. Williams was quick to add that the company also has additional films in the queue in genres that are neither sci-fi or horror, two of which have also been fast-tracked now that this funding has been secured, and that more information about these additional films will be released soon.

HQGE CEO, Daniel Gallardo Wagner, added, “This is a very exciting time for our company. We are pleased that we were able to secure adequate funding that allows Big M Entertainment to move quickly into its next projects even sooner than we originally anticipated, especially in light of the current environment. We can say with certainty that this is a direct result of Mr. Williams’ unique ability to propose and deliver quality content despite these current social challenges, and we’re looking forward to rolling out an ambitious slate of productions over the coming months.”

