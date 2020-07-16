Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Date of Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Earnings Call

/EIN News/ -- DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) (the “Company”) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2020 operating results after the market closes on Wednesday July 22, 2020. A conference call to present the operating results is scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (the “Earnings Call”). The Company plans to release its second quarter 2020 investor presentation in advance of the Earnings Call.



Shareholders and interested parties may access the Earnings Call via teleconference or webcast:

Teleconference: USA (Toll Free)

International

Canada (Toll Free) 1-888-317-6003

1-412-317-6061

1-855-669-9657

To access the conference call, enter 7985573 when prompted.



To participate via teleconference, please dial-in at least 10 - 15 minutes prior to the scheduled time of the Earnings Call. To access the webcast, log on to the web address noted above or go to http://www.alpinereit.com and log in at the investor relations section. Please log in to the webcast at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled time of the Earnings Call.



A replay of the Earnings Call will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of http://www.alpinereit.com .

About Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements that may be identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include general business and economic conditions, continued volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets, risks inherent in the real estate business, including tenant defaults, potential liability relating to environmental matters, illiquidity of real estate investments and potential damages from natural disasters, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business and the business of its tenants and the impact on the U.S. economy and market conditions generally and, other factors affecting the Company’s business or the business of its tenants that are beyond the control of the Company or its tenants, and other factors set forth under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.