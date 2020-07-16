ENPHASE DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Enphase Energy, Inc. To Contact The Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Enphase Energy, Inc. ("Enphase" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ENPH) of the August 17, 2020 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.



The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all those who purchased Enphase common stock between February 26, 2019 and June 17, 2020 (the "Class Period"). The case, Hurst v. Enphase Energy, Inc. et al., No. 20-cv-04036 was filed on June 17, 2020.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose to investors that: (1) its revenues, both U.S. and international, were inflated; (2) the Company engaged in improper deferred revenue accounting practices; (3) the Company’s reported base points expansion in gross margins were overstated; and that (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On June 17, 2020, Prescience Point Capital Management published a report concerning Enphase Energy, in which Prescience Point wrote that "[a]t least $205.3m of ENPH’s reported FY19 US revenue is fabricated, and a significant portion of its international revenue is fabricated as well." The report further stated that "Deloitte should launch an in-depth investigation of ENPH’s accounting practices," and set a target price of "Delisted" for ENPH.

On this news, Enphase's share price fell from $52.76 per share on June 16, 2020 to a closing price of $39.04 on June 17, 2020: a $13.72 or a 26% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

