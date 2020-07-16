Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Blockbuster decisions in 6 areas of law made this a SCOTUS term to remember

ABA Journal

The most important lesson from the Supreme Court's just completed term is that it is truly the John Roberts court.

Since the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy two years ago, Roberts has been ideologically in the middle of the court and thus, its “swing justice."

This was powerfully evident this term. Roberts voted with the majority in 97% of the cases; he dissented only twice all term. As chief justice, he assigns the opinion when he is in the majority and he wrote the majority opinion in many of the most important cases of the term.

Read more at: https://www.abajournal.com/news/article/chemerinsky-a-term-to-remember

