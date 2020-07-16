Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
North Dakota’s only women’s prison might be closing

KFYR News

The only women’s prison in North Dakota might be closing. Lawmakers heard a proposal to move adult inmates from the Dakota Women’s Correctional Rehab Center to the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan.

Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation leaders say they want to expand community services for the facilities, and help people build a sense of community. The proposal included two main options. Both center on a common theme.

“We are driven by the desire to bring women closer to where most of the resources and services are available,” said Stephen A. Carter, CGL Companies executive VP. 

Read more at: https://www.kfyrtv.com/2020/07/16/north-dakotas-only-womens-prison-might-be-closing/

