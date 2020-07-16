Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as at 16 July 2020 9am EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (644,205) deaths (14,044), and recoveries (334,547) by region:
Central (41,133 cases; 839 deaths; 23,587 recoveries): Burundi (269; 1; 207), Cameroon (15,173; 359; 11,928), CAR (4,362; 53; 1,261), Chad (884; 75; 798), Congo (2,358; 48; 618), DRC (8,163; 192; 3,983), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (6,121; 46; 3,664), Sao Tome & Principe (732; 14; 286)
Eastern (50,062; 1,300; 26,297): Comoros (321; 7; 302), Djibouti (4,985; 56; 4,765), Eritrea (232; 0; 107), Ethiopia (8,475; 148; 4,768), Kenya (11,252; 209; 3,068), Madagascar (5,605; 43; 2,811), Mauritius (342; 10; 330), Rwanda (1,435; 4; 752), Seychelles (100; 0; 11), Somalia (3,083; 93; 1,425), South Sudan (2,153; 41; 1,175), Sudan (10,527; 668; 5,601), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,043; 0; 1,004)
Northern (130,216; 5,608; 58,709): Algeria (20,770; 1,040; 14,792), Egypt (84,843; 4,067; 26,135), Libya (1,589; 43; 373), Mauritania (5,446; 149; 2,501), Morocco (16,262; 259; 13,821), Tunisia (1,306; 50; 1,087)
Southern (321,951; 4,659; 164,657): Angola (576; 27; 124), Botswana (422; 1; 38), Eswatini (1,489; 20; 724), Lesotho (256; 3; 48), Malawi (2,497; 40; 795), Mozambique (1,330; 9; 375), Namibia (960; 2; 31), South Africa (311,049; 4,453; 160,693), Zambia (2,283; 84; 1,434), Zimbabwe (1,089; 20; 395)
Western (100,843; 1,638; 61,297): Benin (1,378; 26; 557), Burkina Faso (1,038; 53; 892), Cape Verde (1,837; 19; 850), Côte d'Ivoire (13,403; 87; 7,146), Gambia (64; 3; 34), Ghana (25,430; 139; 21,511), Guinea (6,141; 37; 4,862), Guinea-Bissau (1,927; 26; 903), Liberia (1,056; 66; 447), Mali (2,433; 121; 1,764), Niger (1,100; 69; 993), Nigeria (34,259; 760; 13,999), Senegal (8,369; 153; 5,605), Sierra Leone (1,668; 64; 1,200), Togo (740; 15; 534)