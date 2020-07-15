SAVALI ISSUE 28: DATED 15 JULY 2020 | SAVALI 28: ASO 15 IULAI 2020.

SAMOA, July 15 - PM TUILAEPA TO LEAD HRPP’S 2021 GENERAL ELECTIONS’ CAMPAIGN

By: Nanai Taofiga Laveitiga Tuiletufuga

The ruling Human Rights Protection Party, (HRPP) has appointed Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi to lead the Party to the 2021 General Election next April. The unanimous decision was reached yesterday by 43 of the 45 incumbent caucus members.

At the same meeting, the caucus also endorsed Deputy Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa as Deputy Leader to assist Tuilaepa even though Fiame was absent due to illness. This will be Tuilaepa’s tenth consecutive appointment as General Election leader with the caucus to decide on the next Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister if they are re-elected back into office by the country.

If successful, it will be the HRPP’s 10th consecutive General Election victory since taking office in the early 1980s. At a press conference yesterday afternoon, the HRPP leader acknowledged the confidence in the party and with the same token warned opponents and critics not to belittle the country’s wishes should the 2021 General Election concludes with another landslide victory for the party. “Do not insult the wishes of the country if they choose to re-elect the HRPP back into office for another term,” warns Tuilaepa.

As count down to the General Election, the HRPP as of yesterday had registered 49 new election candidates. The new recruits will join the 45 incumbent HRRP Members of Parliament and Cabinet Ministers for a total of 94 running flag carriers for the ruling party when Samoa goes to the polls to elect her future government and leaders for the next five years. And there could be more as candidate’s registration will continue next week Tuesday.

From the number and menu of contenders, it is safe to conclude that the HRPP will field more than one candidate in all of the Electoral Constituency come April next year. However while the rising reflects a message of confidence, it is but just one of the factors closely scrutinized by the Party Leader, the sole survivor of 10 successful consecutive general elections won by HRPP. “Our unity has always been the strength. And this election is no exemption,” says Tuilaepa. “For all us, we must keep in mind that HRPP’s impeccable record in meeting the needs of our people remains paramount for each individual candidate,” said Tuilaepa in an exclusive interview with Savali.

“It was only when the HRPP came into power that consolidation of parties and some normalcy was introduced in the House. “People also stopped focusing on characters and individuals but focused instead on the programmes and policies that were introduced,” reminisced Tuilaepa. “We consolidated this further by reforming the electoral act mandating a member who chooses to switch sides during a parliamentary term to vacate the seat and go back to the polls. “That makes a lot of sense since that MP has reneged on a promise he or she had made to the district on which party he will join. “But the crucial element in all this is the political stability it brought Samoa.

“Political stability is crucial to accessing foreign aid. “Donor agencies and donor countries never give money to politically unstable governments.” Though democracy is not perfect, Tuilaepa believes it is the best political system the world has at the moment. “It is the most representative system we have.” Although there is no official Political Opposition Party in Office due to the lack of numbers as dictated by Parliament’s Standing Orders, the HRPP leader remains open to strong opponents during the General Elections. “Government is always in favor of a strong opposition party but their bad mouthing tactics to ridicule our reforms which the country is reaping is decapitating their election agenda,” continued Tuilaepa.

And based on the political coconut wires, he welcomes talks of more than one new political party in the makings targeting the 2021 General Elections. “The more parties contesting the general elections will also vindicate Government from the slanderous and ridiculous claims that we are enforcing a one party state,” the Prime Minister noted. “In the last general elections, if you recalled there were rumors of six difference political parties promising a chance of government.

“But the HRPP maintained our composure and resolve that action speaks louder than words. Asked by the media, if the HRPP feels threatened if more than two political parties will stand up for the general elections, Tuilaepa said that is “utter nonsense.” “I have confidence that the country will vote on issues and not innuendoes,” he elaborated. “The philosophical justification of the HRPP is also articulated in walking the talk and delivering beneficial projects and initiatives which has country is reaping. “This has been the propelling force behind the HRPP’s policies and successes.”

The HRPP leader also brushed aside as a non-issue the cracks in the party unity that are starting to show up. “You’re always expected to come up against factions inside a party when it becomes too big like the HRPP, “Tuilaepa explained. “ But it has not taken the HRPP spirit away – the party will continue to move along. “On the other hand it must be remembered that Members have their own rights and if they want to break away, they have every right to do so but be prepared to face the consequences of the law.” Registration for 2021 General Election candidates will be accepted by the Office of the Electoral Commission starting 12th October 2021 with the 23rd October as the closing date.

July 16, 2020