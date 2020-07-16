IncomeConductor Announces Advisory Board with Veterans from JP Morgan, BNY Mellon, Nationwide and 3D Asset Management

Board aimed at guiding the retirement-focused FinTech firm through strategic growth

/EIN News/ -- HARTFORD, Conn., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WealthConductor LLC, a FinTech company that arms enterprise, financial advisor and individual clients with an integrated retirement planning software called IncomeConductor, today announced the formation of its Strategic Advisory Board. The inaugural members of the Board, which was formed to guide the company through a period of growth, is comprised of Marc Butler, Kevin McGarry, Joseph Spatucci, Suresh Chakravarthi and Benjamin Lavine.



IncomeConductor selected the Board members due to their vast knowledge and experience across the financial services industry, including stops at JP Morgan, BNY Mellon, Nationwide and 3D Asset Management, all of which play an important role in delivering an exceptional retirement experience to advisors and individuals through the firm’s retirement planning software. The organization is looking to add new enterprise advisory firms and hundreds of advisors to its platform, and the Board will play a crucial role in accelerating that growth.

“We’re very excited to officially launch our Advisory Board, which will help us further develop our offerings and bring them to a market in need of solutions for today’s retirement planning challenges,” said Sheryl O’Connor, co-founder and CEO of IncomeConductor. “In our pursuit to create best-in-class retirement income planning software, we recognized the need to incorporate aspects of sound financial planning and do so with a focus on scalability and compliance. Each Board member brings a unique skillset to the table, and we look forward to our collaboration.”

More information on each Board member can be found below:

Marc Butler comes from Bank of New York (BNY) Mellon | Albridge and is an innovative and highly respected global financial services and technology executive that has demonstrated success in driving accelerated growth in start-up and established financial technology companies, leveraging strategic, results-driven leadership to visualize a company’s potential, tackle its challenges head-on and deliver tangible results. Recognized by Forbes as one of its “next generation” CEOs, Marc excels at cultivating high-performance teams and organizational cultures by emphasizing “people first” and combining a deep understanding of business and technology to create competitive advantage. Most recently, Marc completed his tenure at BNY Mellon | Albridge where he served as Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director. Marc currently serves on the Advisory Boards of IncomeConductor, AdvisorBid.com and Entreda.



"The potential for people to outlive their money is not just a financial services problem but is a societal challenge. IncomeConductor is a proven solution that advisors need to help their clients plan effectively. I'm very excited to work with Sheryl and her team, alongside the other Advisory Board members, to unlock the power of IncomeConductor for wealth management firms and advisors."





comes from Bank of New York (BNY) Mellon | Albridge and is an innovative and highly respected global financial services and technology executive that has demonstrated success in driving accelerated growth in start-up and established financial technology companies, leveraging strategic, results-driven leadership to visualize a company’s potential, tackle its challenges head-on and deliver tangible results. Recognized by Forbes as one of its “next generation” CEOs, Marc excels at cultivating high-performance teams and organizational cultures by emphasizing “people first” and combining a deep understanding of business and technology to create competitive advantage. Most recently, Marc completed his tenure at BNY Mellon | Albridge where he served as Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director. Marc currently serves on the Advisory Boards of IncomeConductor, AdvisorBid.com and Entreda. "The potential for people to outlive their money is not just a financial services problem but is a societal challenge. IncomeConductor is a proven solution that advisors need to help their clients plan effectively. I'm very excited to work with Sheryl and her team, alongside the other Advisory Board members, to unlock the power of IncomeConductor for wealth management firms and advisors." Kevin McGarry is a sales executive and retirement industry leader who brings a record of success and expertise in building and leading high-performing teams. Kevin most recently served as Vice President of National Sales at Nationwide Mutual Funds where he was responsible for mutual fund and ETF sales across all channels. Prior to holding this position, Kevin was the leader of the Nationwide Retirement Institute which was focused on educating advisors about the latest retirement income-planning trends. Kevin brings a deep knowledge of the retirement industry and advisory space to IncomeConductor.



"I am excited to join IncomeConductor’s Advisory Board. As we see market volatility increase, it is more important than ever for advisors to plan for sustainable income for their clients throughout retirement. The Advisory Board will work with the leadership team to expand the adoption of IncomeConductor, the industry’s cutting-edge advisor tool for effective retirement income planning."





is a sales executive and retirement industry leader who brings a record of success and expertise in building and leading high-performing teams. Kevin most recently served as Vice President of National Sales at Nationwide Mutual Funds where he was responsible for mutual fund and ETF sales across all channels. Prior to holding this position, Kevin was the leader of the Nationwide Retirement Institute which was focused on educating advisors about the latest retirement income-planning trends. Kevin brings a deep knowledge of the retirement industry and advisory space to IncomeConductor. "I am excited to join IncomeConductor’s Advisory Board. As we see market volatility increase, it is more important than ever for advisors to plan for sustainable income for their clients throughout retirement. The Advisory Board will work with the leadership team to expand the adoption of IncomeConductor, the industry’s cutting-edge advisor tool for effective retirement income planning." Joseph Spatucci , a BNY Mellon | Pershing alumnus, is a highly respected senior financial solutions developer, spanning a broad network within the financial service industry. Throughout his career, he has led product execution initiatives for organizations, translating into revenue generating events. He is a proven leader who values the strategic build and execution of a plan. Joseph is a consummate financial services industry professional, bringing 25+ years of experience to the IncomeConductor Advisory Board. In addition, Joseph will add value through his multifaceted skill-set of sales, relationship building, product development and execution. Most recently, Joseph completed his tenure at the BNY Mellon | Pershing, where he was a Director within Global Strategy and Product Management.



"I am proud to be a member of the IncomeConductor Advisory Board. To be given the opportunity to partner with such a skilled group of ‘forward thinking’ industry experts is exciting. There is no doubt in my mind that the IncomeConductor platform fills a void in the de-accumulation phase of an investor’s financial wealth life-cycle."





, a BNY Mellon | Pershing alumnus, is a highly respected senior financial solutions developer, spanning a broad network within the financial service industry. Throughout his career, he has led product execution initiatives for organizations, translating into revenue generating events. He is a proven leader who values the strategic build and execution of a plan. Joseph is a consummate financial services industry professional, bringing 25+ years of experience to the IncomeConductor Advisory Board. In addition, Joseph will add value through his multifaceted skill-set of sales, relationship building, product development and execution. Most recently, Joseph completed his tenure at the BNY Mellon | Pershing, where he was a Director within Global Strategy and Product Management. "I am proud to be a member of the IncomeConductor Advisory Board. To be given the opportunity to partner with such a skilled group of ‘forward thinking’ industry experts is exciting. There is no doubt in my mind that the IncomeConductor platform fills a void in the de-accumulation phase of an investor’s financial wealth life-cycle." Suresh Chakravarthi brings 30 years of hands-on technology experience in Financial Services at both BNY Mellon and JP Morgan Chase with his core experience being in building client-facing B2B applications in wealth management, investment banking, broker dealer, alternate investments and asset servicing. Suresh has overseen successful build outs of global teams towards technology development and operations processing resulting in major cost arbitrage and faster time-to-market of applications and services for BNY Mellon and JP Morgan Chase. Prior to joining IncomeConductor’s advisory Board, Suresh held the role as Head of Technology and Managing Director in Asset Servicing technology at BNY Mellon.



“I believe IncomeConductor is a timely service that brings much needed clarity and simplicity to income allocation during a person’s retired life. The software as a service offering’s capability to aggregate data in real-time from a variety of sources and then be able to provide a single output in an easily-understandable way makes it a superior solution in the retirement space. I am honored to be included as an Advisor to the Board and look forward to collaborating with others towards the firm’s growth and success.”





brings 30 years of hands-on technology experience in Financial Services at both BNY Mellon and JP Morgan Chase with his core experience being in building client-facing B2B applications in wealth management, investment banking, broker dealer, alternate investments and asset servicing. Suresh has overseen successful build outs of global teams towards technology development and operations processing resulting in major cost arbitrage and faster time-to-market of applications and services for BNY Mellon and JP Morgan Chase. Prior to joining IncomeConductor’s advisory Board, Suresh held the role as Head of Technology and Managing Director in Asset Servicing technology at BNY Mellon. “I believe IncomeConductor is a timely service that brings much needed clarity and simplicity to income allocation during a person’s retired life. The software as a service offering’s capability to aggregate data in real-time from a variety of sources and then be able to provide a single output in an easily-understandable way makes it a superior solution in the retirement space. I am honored to be included as an Advisor to the Board and look forward to collaborating with others towards the firm’s growth and success.” Benjamin Lavine is a Chartered Financial Analyst® with over two decades of experience in global investment management and institutional consulting. Ben currently serves as the Chief Investment Officer of 3D Asset Management, an industry leading ETF strategist and advisory platform provider with over $800 million in total assets. Formerly, Ben served as a portfolio manager on the developed markets equity team at Batterymarch Financial Management, and as a senior executive within the funds management division at Wilshire Associates. Ben brings a broad range of investment and analysis experience in both the retail and institutional markets.



“IncomeConductor presents a multitude of opportunities for product providers to showcase their offerings as part of a holistic, solutions-based program designed to solve clients’ retirement income goals. Financial planning is what will enable the advisory community to differentiate their services, and financial planning tools such as IncomeConductor will enable product providers to better message their value delivery to plan-focused advisors.”

Retirement Income Planning Webinar

On Thursday, July 23 at 4:00pm ET, IncomeConductor will host its July Advisor Roundtable led by Professor Jamie Hopkins, managing director at Carson Group and co-creator of the RICP® designation. The roundtable, which is open access for the first time ever, will do a deep dive into retirement income planning and review the changes taking place as a result of the SECURE ACT and CARES Act. For more information or to register, please visit the registration page .

About WealthConductor LLC

WealthConductor LLC was co-founded in 2017 by CEO Sheryl O’Connor along with partners Phil Lubinski and Tom O’Connor to develop retirement planning software called IncomeConductor focused on the advisor space. The company is passionate about providing an income distribution strategy that serves the needs of enterprise firms, financial advisors and individuals in meeting the challenges they face. Our revolutionary retirement income software provides a complete suite of support to financial advisors who want to re-define their value proposition as retirement income professionals and provide a time-tested income distribution strategy to their clients that is completely customized to their individual needs and goals. We partner with our community of advisors to continuously enhance our technology and supporting program to help them succeed in the income distribution market. For more information on IncomeConductor please visit https://www.incomeconductor.com/ . Click here to register for a 30-day free trial of the platform.

Media Contact: Advisor Contact: John Stavinga Tom O’Connor 610-212-8515 860-969-3671 jstavinga@wearecsg.com toconnor@wealthconductor.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4470d4a0-5ee0-4a26-a3da-2c8291e4a741

