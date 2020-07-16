27Health Inc. 100% owned subsidiary of Lord Global Corporation (OTC:LRDG) anticipates marketing the first oral sanitizer product used for the prevention of viruses and bacteria in the oral cavities in August

Preliminary indications from customers indicate significant demand for the product

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Previously 27Health Inc. announced the agreement with Covi-Guard Inc. to market what we believe to be the first oral sanitizer product to come to market. The product is powered by our proprietary and patent pending technology that will have an FDA, OTC moniker on the label. Two of the ingredients are already being used in the dental community and have virucidal properties. There is significant research at universities and by dental professionals indicating that these products significantly reduce the viral load in the mucosal membranes in the mouth and the nose. The company intends to market two products for the mouth, several versions of the oral spray, and several sizes of the mouthwash. The company also intends to market a nasal spray. We believe that using one or several of these products, multiple times a day, could be good hygienic practice, similar to using a hand sanitizer during and after the current pandemic. The world market for hand sanitizers is estimated to reach $3.3 billion and expected to reach $13.7 billion in 2027. We believe that the oral sanitizer market will be significantly greater than the hand sanitizer market due to the much greater expected use of the product. The company is finalizing its manufacturing and distribution agreements and is looking forward to a significant launch in August.



Joseph Frontiere, CEO of 27Health Inc. and Lord Global Inc. said, “The recent resurgence of the pandemic virus in the sunbelt states has dramatically increased the need for a product like an oral sanitizer. It is very clear that numerous people are not following the CDC mask procedures, especially the younger generations. We believe that all generations will find it very simple to use an oral spray in addition to whatever the CDC guidelines suggest. We anticipate that the oral sanitizer, powered by our patent pending proprietary technology, will be one of the company’s largest revenue producing products for many years.”

About Lord Global Corporation

Lord Global Corporation intends to focus on the business development of its 27Health Inc. subsidiary. 27Health Inc. is dedicated to financing and marketing innovative, healthcare related products that are and will benefit from the permanent changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is our feeling that this crisis has accelerated the market share of direct to consumer healthcare products and services. Prior to the crisis, the direct to consumer cloud based market was among the fastest growing, subsequent to this crisis, we believe that 10 years’ worth of market share has been condensed into several months. Hence, we have signed collaboration and distribution agreements with several companies. We believe that focusing on independent contractors and GIG-economy workers for all these products and services will help us in cross-selling each of these products and services to the same database. The Independent contractor and GIG-economy worker has been and is the fastest growing component of the U.S. labor supply and is estimated to be at least 60 million people. The pandemic is teaching individuals forced to work from their home to become adept at telecommuting. We believe coming out of this crisis, a large number of these individuals will prefer to work from their phones and computers and from any location as opposed to a fixed office. This will hyper-accelerate the already significant growth of this component of the U.S. labor supply. We believe that marketing health related products and services to this market will make us one of the fastest growing healthcare marketing companies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For example, statements about future revenues and the Company’s ability to fund its operations and contractual obligations are forward looking and subject to risks. Several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the inability to raise capital to support the Company through its growth stage, the Company’s inability to generate projected sales and trade relations between the United States. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

27Health, Inc. PR Contact Information

Sean Carter

info@27health.net