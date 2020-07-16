VeeMed and Intel Collaborate to Launch Acute-care Telehealth Solution in All Banner Health Hospital COVID-19 Units

/EIN News/ -- ROSEVILLE, Calif., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telehealth technology and services company VeeMed announced today that, in collaboration with Intel Corporation , it has launched its innovative acute-care telemedicine solution at Phoenix-based Banner Health —one of the largest non-profit healthcare systems in the United States. This will allow hospitalists and specialists to conduct virtual visits with patients in COVID-19 units across all 28 of Banner’s hospitals, expanding their ability to safely serve more patients per week. [Note to editors: See VeeMed- Intel case study here .]



“Banner Telehealth is partnering with VeeMed to provide safer and more convenient care, and we are excited to expand these capabilities across the Banner Health system,” said Jim Roxburgh, CEO Banner Health Telehealth. “VeeMed provides the ability to rapidly convert our existing systems without having to invest in new hardware, allowing specialists in areas including infectious disease, pulmonary, critical care, cardiology, and nephrology to provide critical consultative support for COVID-19 patients while granting staff precious time to see more patients without risking transmission of disease.”

Intel collaborated with VeeMed in providing Banner Health nearly 1,000 Intel® NUC compute devices with Intel vPro Technology , through their $50 million Pandemic Response Technology Initiative . The Intel initiative was created to combat COVID-19 through accelerating access to technology at the point of patient care, speeding scientific research and ensuring access to online learning for students.

By implementing VeeMed’s technology, Banner Health will be preserving its personal protective equipment (PPE), and operating with greater safety for both their patients and staff. VeeMed’s VeeKast software allows for physicians to care for their patients using two-way audiovisual technology, without having to physically enter the patient room and having to wear PPE for each visit.

“Parks Associates research shows that consumer familiarity with telehealth services and solutions is growing across the board, with 31 percent of respondents in U.S. broadband households now ‘very familiar’ with telehealth” said Jennifer Kent, senior director of research at Parks Associates . “Consumers are becoming more comfortable interacting with a provider using video-based remote tools. Whether connecting patient and provider within a facility or from facility-to-home, these tools will be increasingly important to the safe and effective delivery of care.”

VeeMed’s technology is unique in the telehealth space, allowing hospitals and healthcare systems to transform their existing patient room televisions quickly and efficiently into telehealth-ready platforms by enabling two-way video conferencing. VeeMed’s advanced pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera allows for physicians to not only talk with patients, but to zoom in close enough to examine a patient’s pupils.



Because of the small size of the Intel NUC solutions, deployment was extremely fast and easy, with each installation requiring just a few hours. This rapid deployment of VeeMed’s technology into Banner’s patient care settings, with more than 160 installs per week, demonstrates how VeeMed’s technology is highly scalable. VeeMed is working with Banner to incorporate telemedicine into the healthcare systems’ daily operations. Banner Health is already in the process of rolling out this telehealth technology in their emergency rooms.

“VeeMed is proud to work with Intel to support Banner and the broader healthcare community in the fight against the coronavirus,” said Ijaz Arif, co-founder and president at VeeMed. “Our dedicated teams are working around the clock to ensure that our customers and partners on the front lines have the advanced telehealth capabilities and servicing needed to diagnose and treat patients with COVID-19. VeeMed is committed to providing world-class telehealth solutions to Banner beyond the pandemic.”

Banner Health initially partnered with VeeMed in January 2020 in a five-year agreement to provide virtual care in its acute care settings.

About VeeMed

Based in Roseville, CA, VeeMed is a global telehealth company focused on virtual technology, physician services, and operations. Founded in 2016, VeeMed has the most advanced telemedicine solution available for acute care settings. For more information about VeeMed’s vision for the future of telemedicine see https://veemed.com/ .

Intel and Intel vPro are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Media Contacts:

Aylin Zafar

Director of Marketing

+1 408-461-7764

aylin.zafar@veemed.com

Jennifer Spoerri

Gallagher PR

+1 415-577-0171

jennifer@gallagherpr.com

