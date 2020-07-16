Fortinet Recognized as Winner of Microsoft’s 2020 Commercial Marketplace Partner of the Year Award Underscores Fortinet’s Commitment to Enable Easy and Secure Deployment of SaaS, VM or Container Security Solutions to Protect Azure Workloads and Applications

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced it has won Microsoft’s 2020 Commercial Marketplace Partner of the Year award. Fortinet was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

As organizations are strained with limited cloud security resources and expertise, there’s growing preference to consume certain security functionalities as Security-as-a-Service and through pay-as-you-go models. Recognizing this, Fortinet offers the broadest set of security solutions that are natively integrated with Azure and available on Azure Marketplace. Products available through Azure Marketplace include Fortinet’s award-winning FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) and FortiWeb Cloud as a Service .

“This award reflects the proven growth and success of Fortinet’s offerings on Azure Marketplace as we continue to see significant customer demand,” said John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet. “We look forward to building on our shared commitment to ensuring customers can use the cloud with confidence by enabling fast and simple deployment of new security services.”

Microsoft’s 2020 Commercial Marketplace Partner of the Year award recognizes Fortinet for excelling in the marketplace journey. The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in several categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.

“It is an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. “These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face – from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honor and congratulate each winner and finalist.”

