Leaf Group Names Kate Spies Senior Vice President & General Manager, Well+Good

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company, today announced that Kate Spies will expand her role at Well+Good, taking on the title Senior Vice President & General Manager. Spies will now lead business operations and strategy for the trend-setting wellness site, while continuing to oversee editorial and content; she will report to Brian Pike who leads Leaf Group's media business.



“Kate has been a strong leader for the Well+Good content team since she joined the company in 2018,” said Sean Moriarty, CEO of Leaf Group. “I have no doubt that her creative vision and business instincts will drive impressive growth for Well+Good.”

Kate Spies joined Well+Good in 2018, to lead the content and growth teams. In her tenure, Well+Good’s audience has more than doubled and the brand has transformed into a multi-channel powerhouse in the fitness & wellness sector, building on its tradition of trend-forward, journalistic reporting. She also launched Well+Good’s video operation, scaling it to millions of monthly views. Prior to joining Well+Good, Spies served as Vice President, Editorial & Audience Development at Bauer Xcel Media, overseeing a team of 50 across eight brands, including InTouch, Life & Style and Woman’s World. In her time at Bauer Media, Spies introduced new content strategies that doubled monthly visitors for the brands and tripled year-over-year search traffic. Born in Sydney, Australia, Kate attended the University of Technology, Sydney, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

“I’ve loved my time leading the Well+Good content and growth teams and am thrilled to be taking on this new role as General Manager,” said Kate Spies. “Well+Good continues to be a leader in the wellness space and I’m so excited about the future growth opportunities for the multifaceted brand as we continue to deepen our relationship with our growing community, work to make wellness a safe, inclusive and accessible space for all, and seek out opportunities to connect with the next generation of Well+Good consumers.”

Alexia Brue will continue in the role of Co-Founder, Well+Good, where she will champion the growth of both Well+Good and Leaf Group’s Fitness & Wellness category. Brue will work closely with Leaf Group’s brand leaders on special projects and new business initiatives, as well as public relations and speaking engagements.

Added Alexia Brue, “I’ve been incredibly impressed with Kate’s leadership and vision for Well+Good and can’t wait to see the evolution of the brand under her leadership. I’m incredibly proud of this industry-leading brand and excited to be a part of the next stage of its growth.”

