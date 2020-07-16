IN A BOOSTER SHOT FOR HOMEBUYERS, CC HOMES BECOMES FIRST HOMEBUILDER TO OFFER ON-DEMAND TELEMEDICINE SERVICES THROUGH EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH BAPTIST HEALTH SOUTH FLORIDA

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CC Homes, one of Florida’s leading homebuilders, knows an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. With health top of mind globally amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, homebuyers in South Florida want safe, immediate access to high-quality healthcare. In a first-of-its-kind offering, CC Homes and Baptist Health South Florida have join in an exclusive partnership to provide Baptist Health Care On Demand virtual healthcare services to new homebuyers in CC Homes communities Canarias at Downtown Doral and Maple Ridge in Ave Maria, Florida.

Canarias and Maple Ridge homebuyers will receive complimentary Baptist Health Digital Health Kits powered by TytoCare™. The digital health kit offers unlimited virtual urgent care visits and the innovative TytoHome personal exam device - an easy-to-use touchscreen, HD camera and microphone, infrared digital thermometer, as well as several adapters to record ears, throat, heart and lungs.

Available for non-life-threatening illness and injuries, the technology enables Canarias and Maple Ridge homebuyers to avoid busy waiting rooms while saving time, money and finding peace of mind with 24/7 access to Baptist Health South Florida’s trusted healthcare providers in the comfort of their own homes.

“As a homebuilder we strive to create exceptional places to live. Places that are comfortable, healthy and that offer many conveniences and uncommon luxuries,” said Andres Miyares, Chief Operating Officer at CC Homes. “Baptist Health Care On Demand delivers the same value and quality, and we’re proud to offer our homebuyers premium access to this cutting-edge medical technology.”

CC Homes’ Canarias development, a community of more than 300 luxury single-family homes and townhomes in Miami’s Downtown Doral neighborhood, began offering Digital Health Kits in December 2019. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit South Florida earlier this year, CC Homes decided it was crucial that buyers in their other master-planned development, Maple Ridge in Ave Maria, also receive privileged access to the technology. All homebuyers at Canarias and Maple Ridge receive one year of free and unlimited face-to-face video Urgent Care visits as well as the TytoHome Medical Exam Device. They also receive concierge setup and 24/7 customer support.

“The convenience and value of telehealth isn’t a secret after the last three months, and Baptist Health has led the way in giving consumers access to virtual care since 2016,” said Danny Elfenbein, director of Digital and Consumer Solutions at Baptist Health South Florida. “This innovative ‘healthcare included’ approach with CC Homes and TytoCare™ will make healthcare more convenient than ever as we empower consumers to be more engaged in their own care.”

###

About Baptist Health South Florida:

Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 11 hospitals, more than 23,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About CC Homes:

CC Homes- a Codina-Carr Company, was founded on the principle of providing families with high-quality new homes in desirable locations. With more than 65 years of combined experience in South Florida real estate, Mr. Armando Codina and Mr. Jim Carr have envisioned the redevelopment of the Florida real estate market by providing brand new quality homes in cities where there is a high demand for "new." With projects located throughout the state, CC Homes is one of the largest builder-developers in Florida and was ranked among the Top 5 Home Builders in South and Southwest Florida by Metrostudy. For more information, visit www.cchomes.com.

Sissy DeMaria Kreps DeMaria / CC Homes 305-663-3543 sdemaria@krepspr.com Victoria Verdeja Baptist Health South Florida 305-904-1038 victoriav@baptisthealth.net