Lightspeed Systems Honored with Two Awards of Excellence from Tech & Learning Magazine for Filtering and Analytics Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading education technology solutions provider, Lightspeed Systems® (“Lightspeed” or “the Company”), was announced as a winner in the 2020 Awards of Excellence contest by Tech & Learning, which honors outstanding ed-tech products each year. Lightspeed was recognized in two categories: Best in Software for Filter and Best in Enterprise Solution for Analytics.

Lightspeed Systems has been a leader in digital student safety for over 20 years and continues to provide innovative solutions to meet the unique, evolving needs of schools. As districts faced closures in the spring, Lightspeed’s Filter and Analytics became critical tools for distance learning safety and visibility.

The Company’s market-leading Filter uses revolutionary, cloud-based Smart Agent technology to create a safe digital learning environment for students on and off campus. Filter provides comprehensive user reports, YouTube and social media controls, and real-time safety monitoring and alerts.

Analytics, Lightspeed’s latest solution, provides districts with valuable data insights into app user trends, app privacy policy compliance, and ed-tech ROI. Remote reporting from Analytics became an essential for distance learning visibility in order to improve professional development, drive engagement, protect student data from rogue apps, and measure the efficacy of a new digital learning environment.

"A safe, effective distance learning plan is essential right now, and we’re honored to be recognized by Tech & Learning for our solutions that have helped schools solve new digital learning challenges, make data-driven decisions, and most importantly – protect students,” shares Eileen Shihadeh, Chief Marketing Officer at Lightspeed Systems.

In addition to Filter and Analytics, the Company also provides mobile device management and classroom management tools as part of their all-in-one platform designed for the security and scalability of school technology initiatives.

About Lightspeed Systems

For over 20 years, Lightspeed Systems has built smart solutions to the challenges schools face when implementing technology. Partnered with 6,500 districts in the United States and 28,000 schools around the world, Lightspeed Systems offers integrated filtering, management, monitoring, and protection for schools through its groundbreaking platform, Relay. Headquartered in Austin, TX (with offices in Portland and the U.K.), Lightspeed protects over 15 million students in 35 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.lightspeedsystems.com.

