St. Petersburg Urgent Care Clinic to Offer Additional Hours

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside the Box! announced today that they will be offering weekend hours starting September 5, 2020. The urgent care clinic, located at 8950 Dr. MLK JR. St. N. in St. Petersburg, will be open on Saturdays and extending hours on Fridays. They will offer a variety of medical services including urgent care, IV Drips, Xray, holistic medicine, and COVID – 19 testing.

DOCS Outside the Box! is entering the initial phase of a multi-stage growth plan. Next steps include the hiring of a physician assistant, the onboarding of several medical assistants, and the opening of a second location in north Tampa.

This release comes immediately after an announcement that DOCS Outside the Box! is providing onsite COVID testing for small business and large employers. The service includes the scheduling of DOCS Outside the Box medical staff, travel to a central place of employment, and facilitation of COVID testing for a collection of employees.

DOCS Outside the Box! is on a mission to become one of the largest urgent care centers in the Tampa Bay area. Their primary differentiator is that they are a multispecialty clinic that combines family medicine, urgent care, and holistic care services. The clinic focuses on empowering patients and providing options - allowing individuals to take control of their medical care.

“We are excited to provide our patients with additional hours and options,” said Lana Garner, DOM Holistic Medicine Director of DOCS Outside the Box! “I hope to announce our second office location in the next few months.”

About DOCS Outside the Box!

Docs Outside the Box! is a multispecialty care clinic offering family medicine, urgent care, and holistic care services. The practice was founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, complete wellness, and transformative care. Each patient is empowered to take ownership of their medical care and their life. DOCS Outside the Box! provides guidance to address physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges. DOCS Outside the Box! provides testing for Coronavirus / COVID – 19.