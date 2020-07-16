'Persuasive Marketer’ And Entrepreneur Shares His Proven Marketing Tactics In New Book

Ioannis Antypas - Serial Entrepreneur 'The Persuasive Marketer' Available To Pre Order On Amazon Now

‘Persuasive Marketer’ shares his guide to mastering the art so you can sell anything to anyone and grow your business!

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Persuasive Marketer is the guide to marketing that focuses on how to understand your buyer and successfully cater to their needs. Entrepreneur, CEO and now author, Ioannis Antypas walk you through how essential elements of communication, storytelling and how the psychological aspects to better understanding your audience helps you provide them with the best solution.

Antypas inherited his business genes from his father and grandfather with his feats of entrepreneurship starting from as early as age 8. Milestone birthdays had milestones in business follow, he bought his first restaurant at 18 and developed his first digital agency shortly after.

In 2018 Antypas began developing Hela Job. Hela Job is a digital platform that matches you to temporary and flexible work that’s available now and relevant to your skillset. It is now primed to sit at the front of the recently redefined UK gig economy as the number of people looking for work has increased immensely.

Google saw searches for temporary work spike last month. Due to everything coronavirus related combined with news that those on the government’s furlough scheme are now registering as unemployed. The need for the Hela Job platform and its easy process to find work and fill job vacancies has never been higher.

According to serial entrepreneur Antypas,

‘Part of the inspiration to write the book was that with the volume of businesses I’d seen turning digital, I would notice a majority of them simply lacking the persuasion needed to close sales. From one entrepreneur to another, this book showcases my earned experience in business and work with companies to encourage and educate those out there on how to get their business started.’

Part of the team that worked with Antypas to bring Hela Job to fruition also work within his digital web agency, Jukkie Digital Agency. The London agency has been operating for over 4 years with a dedicated team of staff offering aspects of digital marketing like SEO optimisation, branding and web design to clients.

All these enterprises are just a few feathers in Ioannis Antypas’ cap. ‘The Persuasive Marketer’ is drawn from his personal experience in business, readers can be assured that the techniques, strategies and tips included have been utilised, tried and tested by Antypas.

The Persuasive Marketer will be available on Amazon as Paperback, Kindle eBook and Audible Audiobook from Tuesday 14th August. You can pre-order your copy right now at https://amzn.to/2AvfR62

