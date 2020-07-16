Qello Concerts by Stingray Announces Summer Encore Festival

/EIN News/ -- FESTIVAL SEASON ISN’T OVER YET!

MONTRÉAL, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qello Concerts by Stingray, the world's leading streaming service for full-length concerts and music documentaries on-demand, today announces Summer Encore Festival, an exclusive three-week online festival running from July 29 – August 18 2020, bringing together performances by the world’s biggest artists for the ultimate summer festival at home. As the 2020 festival season would have been coming to a close, Qello Concerts has curated an unprecedented line-up of concerts from across the globe for a special three-week event, celebrating some of the world’s biggest festivals, shows and artists.



Across the three-week online festival, viewers will be able to soak up the sun at Rock in Rio, experience the breath-taking energy of Wembley Stadium, transport themselves back in time to the iconic and electrifying mother of all festivals, Woodstock, travel across the channel to join the crowds at France’s biggest festival Eurockéennes, plus many more, all from their living room.

Each week, the Summer Encore Festival programme will give free access to some of the most memorable concerts and festival performances of all time, from Amy Winehouse’s stunning set at Eurockéennes de Belfort in 2007 to Coldplay’s eye-popping and confetti-filled show at La Cigale in 2012, as well as spectacular shows from The Cure, Ellie Goulding, The Lumineers, Royal Blood, Michael Kiwanuka, Beck and many more.

Festivalgoers and music lovers will be able to access even more jaw-dropping concerts with the Summer Encore Festival ALL ACCESS pass. Experience the pure magic of Queen’s legendary Wembley Stadium show, Pink Floyd and Paul McCartney’s iconic sets at Live at Knebworth in 1990, Janis Joplin’s renowned Woodstock performance, plus concerts by Wu-Tang Clan, The Killers, Sam Smith, Green Day, Bob Marley, The Who and many more.

SUMMER ENCORE FESTIVAL WILL KICK OFF ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 29 AND RUN UNTIL TUESDAY, AUGUST 18 2020.

GET AN EXCLUSIVE OFFER AND WATCH ALL THE SHOWS VIA WWW.RSVP.STINGRAY.COM/ENCORE

QELLO CONCERTS SUMMER ENCORE FESTIVAL – FULL LINE UP:

WEEK 1: JULY 29 – AUGUST 4

QUEEN LIVE AT WEMBLEY STADIUM PINK FLOYD LIVE AT KNEBWORTH 1990 – VOLUME III SHAKIRA LIVE FROM PARIS WU-TANG CLAN LIVE IN MONTREUX MUMFORD & SONS THE ROAD TO RED ROCKS ELLIE GOULDING LIVE AT MAIN SQUARE 2016* ENRIQUE IGLESIAS VINA DEL MAR 2000* THE LUMINEERS LIVE AT MUSILAC 2017* ROYAL BLOOD EUROCKEENNESS 2017* GREGORY PORTER NICE JAZZ FESTIVAL 2012* WEEK 2: AUGUST 5 – AUGUST 11 THE ROLLING STONES SWEET SUMMER SUN: HYDE PARK LIVE PAUL McCARTNEY LIVE AT KNEBWORTH 1990 – VOLUME 1 JANIS JOPLIN 50th ANNIVERSARY OF WOODSTOCK MUSIC FESTIVAL: THE WOODSTOCK DIARIES SHERYL CROW MILES FROM MEMPHIS LIVE AT THE PANTAGES THEATRE THE KILLERS LIVE AT V FESTIVAL 2014 COLDPLAY LIVE AT CIGALE 2012* TOTO VINA DEL MAR 2004* BECK LIVE AT LES EUROCKEENNES FESTIVAL 2016* JACK JOHNSON MAIN SQUARE 2014* INXS VINA DEL MAR 2003* WEEK 3: AUGUST 12 – AUGUST 18 CARLOS SANTANA GREATEST HITS: LIVE AT MONTREUX 2011 KATY PERRY LIVE AT ROCK IN RIO BRAZIL 2015** THE WHO LIVE AT HYDE PARK BOB MARLEY AND THE WAILERS LIVE IN CONCERT SAM SMITH LIVE AT V FESTIVAL 2014 GREEN DAY BULLET IN A BIBLE AMY WINEHOUSE LIVE AT EUROCKEENNES DE BELFORT 2007* THE CURE TOURNEE 2012 AUX EUROCKEENNES DE BELFORT* MICHAEL KIWANUKA LIVE: GAROROCK FESTIVAL 2017* DAMIAN MARLEY EUROCK 15* OF MONSTERS AND MEN MAIN SQUARE FESTIVAL *FREE CONCERTS ** exclude Canada

ABOUT STINGRAY

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com .

ABOUT QELLO CONCERTS BY STINGRAY

Qello Concerts by Stingray is the world's leading OTT streaming service for full-length concerts and music documentaries on-demand - reaching users in more than 160 countries. Qello Concerts by Stingray can be downloaded from the App Store, Google Play, Amazon and the Roku Store, and it is also available directly on the web at www.qello.com .

