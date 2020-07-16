RAMM Pharma Announces Approval and Registration of Epifractán™ 2% by Peru’s Ministry of Health

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAMM Pharma Corp. (including its wholly owned subsidiaries, the “Company” or "RAMM") (CSE: RAMM), a leader in plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceutical products, is pleased to announce that the Company’s Epifractán™ 2% formulation has been approved and registered by Peru’s Ministry of Health (Ministerio de Salud or “MINSA”) for sale in pharmacies throughout the country for various indications as prescribed by a medical doctor. Epifractán™ (cannabidiol) oral solution is a pharmaceutical formulation of highly-purified, plant-derived cannabidiol, formulated and manufactured at the Company’s state-of-the-art GMP certified facility. Along with Epifractán™ 5%, Epifractán™ 2% will be distributed throughout Peru by CannFarm Peru S.A.C. pursuant to the Company’s previously announced supply agreement.



“As we continue the rigorous registration process in other jurisdictions, we commend our team and products for meeting the high standards set by these regulatory authorities,” stated Jack Burnett, Chief Executive Officer.

About the Peruvian Market

Cannabis oil was legalized for medicinal use in Peru in 2017 following significant awareness campaigns by parents of children suffering from epilepsy. Peru has the fourth largest population in South America with a population of approximately 33 million people. The economy of Peru is the 48th largest in the world with an annual GDP of $308 billion (2019), and an income level classified as upper middle by the World Bank. Health care spending in Peru totalled $12.5 billion in 2018 and has been increasing steadily over the past decade. Peru imports approximately $1.2 billion in pharmaceutical products annually.

About Epifractán™

In 2017, Epifractán™ became the first plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceutical drug to be approved by a federal health authority, the Uruguayan Ministry of Public Health (Ministerio de Salúd Publica) as a treatment for refractory epilepsy. The pharmaceutical product is sold commercially in 2% and 5% cannabidiol (CBD) concentrations.

About RAMM Pharma Corp.

Led by renowned cannabis industry experts and backed by successful pioneers in the cannabis sector, RAMM is a leader in the field of cannabinoid pharmacology and product formulation for cannabis-based pharmaceuticals and other cannabis-based products. Founded in 1988 in Montevideo, Uruguay, the Company is a well established pharmaceutical and medical product business that has developed medically registered and approved plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceutical products. The Company currently has multiple approved and registered products that have been authorized for sale in Uruguay and Peru, as well as being used under the compassionate use frameworks in several other Latin American countries. RAMM has a pipeline of new products in various stages of approval and development which are produced in the Company’s state of the art Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified cannabis formulation facility. Further to its industry leading activities in the cannabis sector, the Company operates a successful pharmaceutical, cosmetic and nutraceutical product development and medical services business which has been servicing the local market for 30 years.

RAMM Pharma Corp. includes wholly owned subsidiaries Medic Plast SA, Yurelan SA, Glediser SA and Ramm Pharma Holdings Corp.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.rammpharma.com.

