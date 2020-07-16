California’s North Orange County Community College District adds BIO-key’s PortalGuard a Leading IAM Solution in Higher Education

/EIN News/ -- WALL, N.J., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced that the company’s footprint in providing IAM for higher education continues to grow within the California Community College System with fifty colleges under support. The North Orange County Community College District (NOCCCD) chose the PortalGuard solution to improve their security posture and deliver a frictionless access experience for every end-user.



Before the implementation of PortalGuard, students and staff members were required to manage multiple usernames and passwords to access various applications at the institution. PortalGuard significantly improved end-user access by providing secure single sign-on to applications, including Banner 9, Canvas, Docusign, Thycotic Secret Server, Clockwork, and Luminis 5, among others. NOCCCD was also able to reduce their IT help desk costs related to password resets with PortalGuard’s robust self-service password reset capabilities that are designed to enhance the user experience while providing the customer a quick time to value.

“We’re are witnessing a clear trend amongst the schools and universities that we encounter,” stated Mark Cochran, President, PortalGuard. “IT teams in higher education are consistently challenged with efficiently managing access to enterprise applications for transient student user populations. PortalGuard can corral all of this access activity into a unified IAM platform that enables IT teams to streamline access while addressing new security threats. PortalGuard accelerates our customer's ability to execute strategic initiatives and meet their digital transformation goals.”

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.bio-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s software and hardware finger scanning solutions offer secure, user-friendly, and attractively priced alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens, and security cards, enabling enterprises and consumers to secure their networks and devices as well as their information in the cloud.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; our ability to execute and deliver on contracts in Africa; our ability to expand into Asia, Africa and other foreign markets; the duration and severity of the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations, sales cycles, personnel, and the geographic markets in which we operate; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption see "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the Company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. In particular, the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to economic conditions and the industry in general and the financial position and operating results of our company in particular have been material, are changing rapidly, and cannot be predicted.