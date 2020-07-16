CytomX Investors: Last Days to Seek Participation in Class Action as Lead Plaintiff

Eligible CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. investors have until July 20, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. investors (NASDAQ: CTMX) (“CytomX” or the “Company”) that acquired CytomX securities between May 17, 2018, and May 13, 2020.



According to the lawsuit, defendants between May 17, 2018, and May 13, 2020 made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CytomX had downplayed issues with CX-072's efficacy observed in the PROCLAIM-CX-072 clinical program; (2) CytomX had similarly downplayed issues with CX-2009's efficacy and safety observed in the PROCLAIM-CX-2009 clinical program; and (3) as a result, CytomX's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you suffered a loss you have until July 20, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

