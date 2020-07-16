PICHA Launches Visual Diversity Campaign to Change The Visual Depictions of Black People in Media

Modern marketing and advertising require modern representation. Stereotypes breed bias and simply stated – for black people and cultures – are not true. It’s time to tell real stories, celebrate real culture and breed inclusion.

For centuries, visual representation and portrayals of black people and cultures have been one-dimensional, painfully limiting and stereotypical. In order to bridge the existing gap of diverse and inclusive imagery of black people and communities, PICHA, an Afrocentric visual content provider, is rolling out the VisualActivist.Me campaign for visual diversity and equal representation.

“The way Black people and communities are portrayed in visual content influences perceptions and outcomes. If we want to make the world more inclusive, we need to add visual narratives of African and Afro-descendants as part of the business, technology and marketing culture that has traditionally not included these stories,” said Josiane Faubert, founder of PICHA.

“VisualActivist.Me was formed to allow everyone to play a part in the campaign for honest, equal and fair representation of Africans and Afro-descendants online. By joining the movement, the visual activist can use their voice to call for better representation through creative expression.”

People-driven movement

The people-driven campaign will celebrate and showcase the diversity of Black people all over the world with a call-to-action for fair, equal, and authentic representation in visual content. VisualActivist.Me is open to every one passionate about visual diversity.

“As Black people, now is the time to tell our stories, own narratives, and show the diversity we represent in all parts of business and society. We believe in collective power and influence to create the needed change in the visual content we’ve always advocated for,” said Lana Wessels, PICHA’s marketing director. “We can use our voice and influence as a movement to fight negative stereotypes, racism, inequality and injustices that affect black people in Africa and the diaspora.”

The VisualActivist.me is a visual petition open to all Individuals, influencers and businesses interested in the visual movement for inclusion, diversity and authentic representation of Africans and Afro-descendants.

Media Contact: Lana Wessels Marketing Director, PICHA Email: lana@pichastock.com

About PICHA: PICHA (https://PICHAstock.com/) is a visual content provider of Afrocentric images for telling stories. PICHA provides individuals, brands and businesses with access to royalty-free stock photography of Africans and Afro-descendants to help them tell authentic visual stories and connect with diverse audiences. By empowering local creatives, PICHA is driving its mission to provide diverse visual content that showcases a contemporary side of black people and communities.