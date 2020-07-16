DraftKings and the Premier Lacrosse League Announce Sports Betting Partnership for 2020 Summer Tournament

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced a partnership with the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL). As part of the deal, DraftKings has received the exclusive designation of Official Sports Betting Partner of the Premier Lacrosse League and upcoming Championship Series this July 25 – August 9, in addition to being named the sole and exclusive Regulated Gaming Sponsor of the 2020 Summer Tournament. Throughout the tournament, DraftKings will also be the Presenting Sponsor of PLL Analytics across all PLL broadcasts.



“In partnering with the Premier Lacrosse League, we are able to expand in our sports offerings and introduce our customers to a new and exciting way to engage with our platform,” said Ezra Kucharz, DraftKings’ Chief Business Officer. “The Premier Lacrosse League and DraftKings share a mutual appreciation for innovation and fan engagement. Together we will continue to bring our customers closer to the games they love and the content they crave.”

The PLL and DraftKings have teamed up to create a proprietary lacrosse data analytics platform that will inform fans about key trends and uncover lacrosse statistics. This in-depth look into the sport of lacrosse will encourage PLL fans to make informed bets on the DraftKings Sportsbook app throughout the 2020 Summer Tournament, using real-time metrics. DraftKings and the PLL will showcase their custom sports analytical content, including betting lines presented by DraftKings, via broadcast through NBC and various media channels during all games this summer.

“The PLL’s partnership with DraftKings allows us to strategically service our fanbase and broaden our reach ahead of the Championship Series,” says Paul Rabil, PLL co-founder and chief marketing officer. “DraftKings has cemented its position as the premium destination for legalized wagering on professional sports and we’re thrilled by their commitment to grow professional lacrosse with us. PLL fans have been hungry to bet on games and that desire’s now a reality.”

As part of the agreement, DraftKings will have access to PLL marks and logos including team, league, and jersey marks on all DraftKings platforms and media channels for marketing purposes as well as product lines and offerings. The partnership also enables DraftKings to leverage in-stadium rights with various TV and LED signage during each game.

DraftKings’ Sportsbook is available for mobile download on both iOS and Android .



About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL as well as an authorized gaming operator of the MLB and NBA.

About The Premier Lacrosse League

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) is a men’s professional lacrosse league in North America, composed of 7 teams rostered with the best players in the world. Co-founded by lacrosse superstar Paul Rabil and his brother, serial entrepreneur and investor, Mike Rabil, the Premier Lacrosse League is backed by an investment group composed of Joe Tsai Sports, Brett Jefferson Holdings, The Raine Group, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), and other top investors in sports and media. The PLL season is distributed through an exclusive media-rights agreement with NBC Sports Group. For more information, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com and follow on social media: Instagram (@PLL), Twitter (@PremierLacrosse), Facebook (@PremierLacrosseLeague) and YouTube (YouTube.com/PLL).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact

media@draftkings.com