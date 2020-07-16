Building Impact, EXOS, and HOM Partner with HqO to Deliver Virtual Programming To All

Commercial Real Estate Partnerships Thrive with the Introduction of HqO’s Marketplace Solution

HqO , the tenant experience platform for commercial office buildings, has partnered with Building Impact , EXOS , and HOM to provide an annual Summer Food Drive, virtual live and on-demand fitness classes, and wellness experiences, respectively, via the HqO app.



“Strategic digital programming is paramount to the overall tenant experience,” says Chase Garbarino, co-founder and CEO of HqO. “Whether working from home or in the office, business leaders and tenants will be looking for empowering solutions that both connect and assist, while also prioritizing tenant safety as we prepare for the ‘new normal.’ Our growing ecosystem introduces an end-to-end solution for every need.”

With a people-first focus, virtual programming has become sought-after by landlords and tenants alike.

“EXOS has always been grounded in connecting people to the solutions they need to optimize their health and performance,” says Sarah Rob O’Hagan, CEO of EXOS. “In today’s environment, that means meeting our users at home with our digital solution. Through this partnership, we’re able to support HqO’s clients with authentic, quality digital wellness solutions even when they’re not in the office — and that’s truly exciting.”

In fact, full digital services have become an essential part of property demands and the daily lives of our modern workforce, especially in a post-pandemic setting.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with one of the leaders in the tenant experience (TeX) space,” says Ryan Freed, CRO of HOM. “In a world where anxiety and stress have increased by 34%, people are craving an outlet for their well-being, entertainment, and a sense of community. It is more important than ever to bring wellness into our lives through digital programming and socially-distanced physical events when possible. Employers are witnessing this, looking to provide a diverse set of options to their employees. The landlords that are providing these services for their tenants understand that they are catering to a major need of their employees. It also allows landlords to stay connected to both tenants and key decision makers when physical connection is less possible.”

Another notable aspect of TeX technology has been its capability to support and promote corporate social responsibility (CSR) programming.

“We are excited to partner with HqO in providing tenants an opportunity to strategically contribute to fighting summer hunger through the digital platform at a time when COVID-19 has severely impacted our communities,” explains Bridget Akinc, CEO of Building Impact. “Across ten major markets, HqO will host a summer hunger drive powered by Building Impact to deliver much needed support to local food pantries on the front lines of helping families. We are grateful for the support and activation of the network of clients who will contribute to this virtual drive to fight summer hunger.”

Building Impact, EXOS, and HOM are just a few of the valued partners featured in HqO’s Marketplace , which allows customers to browse, seamlessly integrate, and manage a curated catalogue of best-in-class developers and vendors that can add value to their portfolio. From one single tool, customers can navigate the proptech landscape and identify partners that fit their specific needs. HqO customers are able to save time procuring service providers, accelerate innovation within their existing technology stack, and deliver better tenant outcomes.



