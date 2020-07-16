Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
XPO Logistics Recognizes Professional LTL Drivers for Achieving Three Million Accident-Free Miles

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, today announced that four XPO drivers recently surpassed three million accident-free miles. Terry Dixon, Pierre Rousselle, Roy Kirby and Melvin Krohn all transport freight for XPO’s less-than-truckload (LTL) unit in North America.

Another 105 XPO drivers from 32 states and the province of Quebec achieved safety milestones in the first six months of 2020. Sixteen drivers reached two million accident-free miles, and 89 drivers reached one million accident-free miles.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, “Congratulations to Terry, Pierre, Roy and Melvin for their impressive safety accomplishments. We’re immensely proud of all our drivers for their vigilance on and off the road, including the 50% reduction in distracted driving the team achieved in 2019. We look forward to honoring more of our drivers this year.”

XPO is one of the largest North America providers of LTL transportation, with a national network of 290 service centers. Dixon and Rousselle are based at service centers in Mississippi, and Kirby and Krohn are based in Texas and North Carolina, respectively. They join 40 other XPO drivers who have logged three million accident-free miles since the company’s LTL service began in 1983.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 97,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

Media Contact
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Erin Kurtz
+1-203-489-1586
erin.kurtz@xpo.com

