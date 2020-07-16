XPO Logistics Recognizes Professional LTL Drivers for Achieving Three Million Accident-Free Miles

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, today announced that four XPO drivers recently surpassed three million accident-free miles. Terry Dixon, Pierre Rousselle, Roy Kirby and Melvin Krohn all transport freight for XPO’s less-than-truckload (LTL) unit in North America.



Another 105 XPO drivers from 32 states and the province of Quebec achieved safety milestones in the first six months of 2020. Sixteen drivers reached two million accident-free miles, and 89 drivers reached one million accident-free miles.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, “Congratulations to Terry, Pierre, Roy and Melvin for their impressive safety accomplishments. We’re immensely proud of all our drivers for their vigilance on and off the road, including the 50% reduction in distracted driving the team achieved in 2019. We look forward to honoring more of our drivers this year.”

XPO is one of the largest North America providers of LTL transportation, with a national network of 290 service centers. Dixon and Rousselle are based at service centers in Mississippi, and Kirby and Krohn are based in Texas and North Carolina, respectively. They join 40 other XPO drivers who have logged three million accident-free miles since the company’s LTL service began in 1983.

