Sandwich Panels Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2020 to 2024 Market Research Report
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Sandwich Panels -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandwich Panels Industry
Description
A sandwich panel is a structure made of three layers: low density core inserted in between two relatively thin skin layers. This sandwich setup allows achieving excellent mechanical performance at minimal weight. The most used materials for cores are expanded polystyrene, polyurethane, phenolic aldehyde, mineral wool. Steel sandwich panel is widely used in various architectural constructions as roof, wall, etc.
The global Sandwich Panels market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Sandwich Panels by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Kingspan
Metecno
Isopan
NCI Building Systems
TATA Steel
ArcelorMittal
Romakowski
Lattonedil
RigiSystems
Silex
Isomec
GCS
Zhongjie
AlShahin
Nucor Building Systems
Tonmat
Marcegaglia
Italpannelli
Alubel
Jingxue
Ruukki
Balex
Hoesch
Dana Group
Multicolor
Zamil Vietnam
BCOMS
Pioneer India
Panelco
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
EPS Panels
PUR/PIR Panels
Mineral/Glass Wool Panels
PF Panels
Others
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Building Wall
Building Roof
Cold Storage
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Sandwich Panels Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Sandwich Panels
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
1.2.2 Downstream
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Sandwich Panels Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 EPS Panels
3.1.2 PUR/PIR Panels
3.1.3 Mineral/Glass Wool Panels
3.1.4 PF Panels
3.1.5 Others
3.2 Market Size
3.3 Market Forecast
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Kingspan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2 Metecno (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3 Isopan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4 NCI Building Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5 TATA Steel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6 ArcelorMittal (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7 Romakowski (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8 Lattonedil (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9 RigiSystems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10 Silex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11 Isomec (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12 GCS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13 Zhongjie (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14 AlShahin (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15 Nucor Building Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16 Tonmat (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17 Marcegaglia (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.18 Italpannelli (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.19 Alubel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.20 Jingxue (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.21 Ruukki (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.22 Balex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.23 Hoesch (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.24 Dana Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.25 Multicolor (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.26 Zamil Vietnam (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.27 BCOMS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.28 Pioneer India (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.29 Panelco (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
5.2 Regional Market by Company
6 Market Demand
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Building Wall
6.1.2 Demand in Building Roof
6.1.3 Demand in Cold Storage
6.1.4 Demand in Others
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
6.3 Demand Forecast
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
7.2 Regional Market
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
9 Research Conclusion
Continued...
