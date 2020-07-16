Sandwich Panels Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2020 to 2024 Market Research Report

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandwich Panels Industry

Description

A sandwich panel is a structure made of three layers: low density core inserted in between two relatively thin skin layers. This sandwich setup allows achieving excellent mechanical performance at minimal weight. The most used materials for cores are expanded polystyrene, polyurethane, phenolic aldehyde, mineral wool. Steel sandwich panel is widely used in various architectural constructions as roof, wall, etc. 

The global Sandwich Panels market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Sandwich Panels by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report. 

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.): 

Kingspan 
Metecno 
Isopan 
NCI Building Systems 
TATA Steel 
ArcelorMittal 
Romakowski 
Lattonedil 
RigiSystems 
Silex 
Isomec 
GCS 
Zhongjie 
AlShahin 
Nucor Building Systems 
Tonmat 
Marcegaglia 
Italpannelli 
Alubel 
Jingxue 
Ruukki 
Balex 
Hoesch 
Dana Group 
Multicolor 
Zamil Vietnam 
BCOMS 
Pioneer India 
Panelco 

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.): 
EPS Panels 
PUR/PIR Panels 
Mineral/Glass Wool Panels 
PF Panels 
Others 

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.): 
Building Wall 
Building Roof 
Cold Storage 
Others 

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.): 
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) 
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) 
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) 
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.) 
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Content 

1 Industry Overview 
1.1 Sandwich Panels Industry 
1.1.1 Overview 
1.1.2 Development of Sandwich Panels 
1.2 Market Segment 
1.2.1 Upstream 
1.2.2 Downstream 
1.3 Cost Analysis 
2 Industry Environment 
2.1 Policy 
2.2 Economics 
2.3 Sociology 
2.4 Technology 
3 Sandwich Panels Market by Type 
3.1 By Type 
3.1.1 EPS Panels 
3.1.2 PUR/PIR Panels 
3.1.3 Mineral/Glass Wool Panels 
3.1.4 PF Panels 
3.1.5 Others 
3.2 Market Size 
3.3 Market Forecast 
4 Major Companies List 
4.1 Kingspan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.2 Metecno (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.3 Isopan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.4 NCI Building Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.5 TATA Steel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.6 ArcelorMittal (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.7 Romakowski (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.8 Lattonedil (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.9 RigiSystems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.10 Silex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.11 Isomec (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.12 GCS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.13 Zhongjie (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.14 AlShahin (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.15 Nucor Building Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.16 Tonmat (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.17 Marcegaglia (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.18 Italpannelli (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.19 Alubel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.20 Jingxue (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.21 Ruukki (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.22 Balex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.23 Hoesch (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.24 Dana Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.25 Multicolor (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.26 Zamil Vietnam (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.27 BCOMS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.28 Pioneer India (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.29 Panelco (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5 Market Competition 
5.1 Company Competition 
5.2 Regional Market by Company 
6 Market Demand 
6.1 Demand Situation 
6.1.1 Demand in Building Wall 
6.1.2 Demand in Building Roof 
6.1.3 Demand in Cold Storage 
6.1.4 Demand in Others 
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison 
6.3 Demand Forecast 
7 Region Operation 
7.1 Regional Production 
7.2 Regional Market 
7.3 by Region 
7.3.1 North America 
7.3.1.1 Overview 
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) 
7.3.2 Europe 
7.3.2.1 Overview 
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) 
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific 
7.3.3.1 Overview 
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) 
7.3.4 South America 
7.3.4.1 Overview 
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.) 
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa 
7.3.5.1 Overview 
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.) 
7.4 Regional Import & Export 
7.5 Regional Forecast 
8 Marketing & Price 
8.1 Price and Margin 
8.1.1 Price Trends 
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change 
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis 
8.2 Marketing Channel 
9 Research Conclusion

About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

