Five Charts That Illustrate COVID-19’s Impact on the Middle East and Central Asia

A man has his temperature checked before entering the Cairo Opera House in Cairo, Egypt. The pandemic has had a large impact on countries in the Middle East and Central Asia. (photo: CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Newscom)

July 16, 2020

The Middle East and Central Asia countries acted quickly and decisively in response to COVID-19. Despite their efforts, the pandemic has inflicted heavy economic damage on the region. Growth projections have been revised down since the April 2020 Regional Economic Outlook, the IMF says in its latest update to the report.

As many countries in the region begin to gradually reopen, policymakers will be tasked with mitigating the ongoing public health threat while also taking steps to rebuild economies and ensure that adequate social safety nets are in place. “The immediate actions countries in the region took as COVID-19 began sweeping the globe helped save lives,” said Jihad Azour, director of the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department. “Ensuring health systems are strong and well-resourced remains essential as countries consider what kind of economies they want to build for the future. The IMF will work with countries to help facilitate the economic recovery and aid the millions of people whose livelihoods have suffered in the pandemic’s wake.”

Here are five charts that help tell the story of COVID-19’s economic impact on the region: