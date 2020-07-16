Global LPG Cylinder Market 2020: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2024 Forecasts

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “LPG Cylinder -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

Description

LPG Cylinder is a storage device that designed for the storing and transporting of liquefied petroleum gas. LPG cylinder has a huge variety of uses, most significantly domestic use. It is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, including caravans, camping and barbecues. Moreover, it is employed across many different sectors such as transportation, hot air balloons, construction, recreation, hospitality, agricultural, calefaction and fishing.

The global LPG Cylinder market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of LPG Cylinder by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Sahamitr Pressure Container

Amtrol-Alfa

Mauria Udyog

Aygaz

Butagaz

EVAS

Worthington Industries

Bhiwadi Cylinders

SAHUWALA CYLINDERS

MetalMate

Gaz Liquid Industrie (GLI)

MBG

VíTKOVICE

Hexagon Ragasco

Luxfer Gas Cylinders

Faber Industrie

Aburi Composites

PT PRAJAMITA INTERNUSA

Huanri

Hebei Baigong

Jiangsu Minsheng

Guangdong Yingquan

Manchester Tank

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

LPG Steel Cylinders

LPG Composite Cylinders

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Kitchen and Domestic Use

Automotive Use

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

