The Consumer Recreational Drones Market Will Grow At -5.6% CAGR In 2020 Due To The COVID-19 Outbreak

Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market Global Report 2020: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global consumer (recreational) drones’ market is expected to decline from $2.47 billion in 2019 to $2.33 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5.60%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. Entire supply chains have been disrupted, thus impacting the market negatively. The consumer drones’ market share is then expected to recover and reach $3.27 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 12.00%.

The slowdown in the use of commercial (recreational) drones for outdoor activities, and unavailability of the workforce to carry out necessary operations owing to the COVID-19 outbreak is projected to limit the growth of the consumer (recreational) drones’ industry. According to the World Health Organization, coronavirus is spread in 214 countries worldwide disrupting the manufacturing and logistics across various industries. Various e-commerce companies have discontinued the supply of non-essential items, thus affecting the consumer drones’ industry along with other electronic supplies. Many countries have announced lockdowns and prohibited inessential movement of their citizens out of their houses. Moreover, the shutdown of major brand stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets has resulted in a decline in the sales through offline channels. According to BISinfotech magazine published in March 2020, COVID-19 outbreak has affected bilateral trade worth $87 billion, with 163 fortune 1000 companies around the globe having one or more direct (tier-1) suppliers impacted, and at least five million companies have one or more tier-2 suppliers affected by the outbreak. Therefore, the slowdown in use of commercial drones for outdoor activities alongside negative impact on production activities, logistics and unavailability of the workforce during coronavirus outbreak is expected to act as a major restraint for the growth of the consumer drones’ market in the near future.

Drone manufacturers are increasingly using artificial intelligence to enable automation of consumer drones. Consumer drones that fly beyond the controller’s range and line-of-sight are being equipped with self-navigating technology through the integration of deep-learning algorithms and other machine learning methods. Drones are usually controlled using a wireless remote controller. However, with artificial intelligence, flight instructions can be programmed within the drone itself. Using variables such as target location, engine rotor speed, height, air-speed velocity and other environmental factors, the drone can learn how to fly by itself and make self-corrections whenever necessary. For example, Skydio has created a drone called the R1, which uses machine learning to maneuver itself in mid-air and follow a person (target) wherever they go.

