ADAS Market Global Market By Top Key Players, Size, Segmentation, Projection, Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Automotive vision, MMW radar and ADAS are the market segments that develop first with the MMW radar market enjoying an impressive growth rate, closely followed by low-speed autonomous driving. While LiDAR, commercial-vehicle autonomous driving and passenger-car autonomous driving markets lag behind.
As the automobile enters an era of ADAS and autonomous driving, product iteration races up and lifecycle of products is shortened. The automotive market is far smaller than consumer electronics market but sees bigger difficulty in design and higher design and production costs than that in consumer electronics market. Thus automotive ADAS and autonomous driving processor is confronted with higher risks. Hence adequate financial and human resources are required to support the development of automotive ADAS and autonomous driving processors. Globally, only very a few enterprises like NXP and Renesas are capable of developing whole series of ADAS and autonomous driving processors.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Aisin Seiki
Autoliv
Bosch
Continental
Delphi Automotive
Denso
Freescale Semiconductors
Gentex
Harman International
Hella
Hyundai Mobis
Magna International
Mobileye
NVIDIA
Panasonic
Takata
Texas Instruments
TRW Automotive
Valeo
