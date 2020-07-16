Huazhu Group Limited Announces Preliminary Results for Hotel Operations in the Second Quarter of 2020

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) (“Huazhu”, “we” or “our”), a world-leading hotel group, today announced preliminary results for hotel operations in the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

COVID-19 Impact in Q2 2020

The recovery continued in Q2 2020, with our occupancy rate improving steadily from March through mid-June. Since June 11, 2020, however, there were new COVID-19 cases discovered in Beijing. Beijing reinstituted strict travel restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 once again. Since then, our occupancy rate in Beijing and its nearby cities and provinces, such as Tianjin and Heibei, was affected. Since early July, with the containment of mini outbreak of COVID-19 in Beijing, our occupancy rate in China gradually improved once again, reaching more than 80% by mid-July. As China kept COVID-19 largely under control, 97% hotels resumed operation in Q2 2020. As of June 30, 2020, Huazhu had 139 hotels under governmental requisition, compared to 374 as of March 31, 2020.

Deutsche Hospitality (“DH”) has been affected since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Europe since early March. At the end of March 2020, 74% or 85 of hotels of DH hotels were temporarily closed. With the containment of the pandemic, Germany and some European countries started to stop land border checks and remove travel restrictions, and the lodging industry in Europe started to recover. As of June 30, 2020, 21% or 24 of hotels of DH hotels were temporarily closed, including 5 leased hotels and 19 manachised and franchised hotels.

In the second quarter of 2020, Huazhu expects net revenues to decline 32% to 34% year-over-year or 35% to 37% if excluding the addition of Deutsche Hospitality.

Operating Results: Legacy-Huazhu

Number of hotels Number of rooms Opened

in Q2 2020 Closed (1)

in Q2 2020 Net added

in Q2 2020 As of

June 30, 2020 (2) As of

June 30, 2020 Leased and owned hotels 9 (8) 1 690 89,599 Manachised and franchised hotels 419 (187) 232 5,381 486,312 Total 428 (195) 233 6,071 575,911 (1) The reasons for hotel closures mainly include non-compliance to brand standards, operating losses, and property-related issues. In Q2 2020, we had 45 hotels closed for brand upgrade and business model change purposes

(2) As of June 30, 2020, 139 hotels were requisitioned by the government authorities





As of June 30, 2020 Number of hotels Unopened hotels in pipeline Economy hotels 4,127 1,123 Leased and owned hotels 455 5 Manachised and franchised hotels 3,672 1,118 Midscale and upscale hotels 1,944 1,212 Leased and owned hotels 235 22 Manachised and franchised hotels 1,709 1,190 Total 6,071 2,335





Operational hotels (excluding hotels under requisition) For the quarter ended June 30, March 31, June 30, yoy 2019 2020 2020 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 281 211 205 -27.3% Manachised and franchised hotels 225 184 181 -19.8% Blended 236 189 185 -22.0% Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 89.4% 43.8% 67.4% -22.1p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 86.3% 47.4% 69.1% -17.2p.p. Blended 86.9% 46.7% 68.8% -18.1p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 252 92 138 -45.2% Manachised and franchised hotels 194 87 125 -35.8% Blended 206 88 127 -38.2%





Same-hotel operational data by class Mature hotels in operation for more than 18 months (excluding hotels under requisition) Number of hotels Same-hotel RevPAR Same-hotel ADR Same-hotel Occupancy As of

For the quarter yoy For the quarter yoy For the quarter

yoy June 30, ended June 30, change ended June 30, change ended June 30, change 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 (p.p.) Economy hotels 2,552 2,552 175 102 -41.6 % 191 143 -25.0 % 91.9 % 71.5 % -20.4 Leased and owned hotels 419 419 199 106 -46.7 % 214 151 -29.5 % 93.1 % 70.4 % -22.8 Manachised and franchised hotels 2,133 2,133 169 101 -40.1 % 185 141 -23.6 % 91.6 % 71.9 % -19.8 Midscale and upscale hotels 987 987 281 169 -39.9 % 333 252 -24.2 % 84.4 % 66.9 % -17.5 Leased and owned hotels 185 185 348 177 -49.1 % 404 279 -30.9 % 86.1 % 63.5 % -22.6 Manachised and franchised hotels 802 802 260 166 -36.0 % 310 244 -21.1 % 83.9 % 68.0 % -15.8 Total 3,539 3,539 211 125 -40.8 % 236 178 -24.4 % 89.4 % 70.0 % -19.4





Operating Results: Legacy-DH

Number of hotels Number of

rooms Unopened hotels in pipeline Opened

in Q2 2020 Closed

in Q2 2020 Net added

in Q2 2020 As of

June 30,

2020(3)



As of

June 30, 2020



As of

June 30, 2020 Leased hotels 1 - 1 68 12,525 27 Manachised and franchised hotels - - - 48 10,799 13 Total 1 - 1 116 23,324 40 (3) As of June 30, 2020, a total of 24 hotels were temporarily closed due to COVID-19 outbreak.





For the quarter ended June 30, March 31, June 30, yoy 2019 2020 2020 change Average daily room rate (in EUR) Leased hotels 108 97 82 -24.0% Manachised and franchised hotels 89 80 97 8.6% Blended 100 89 87 -13.4% Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased hotels 74.3% 52.6% 18.7% -55.6p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 66.6% 50.4% 17.3% -49.3p.p. Blended 70.7% 51.7% 18.3% -52.4p.p. RevPAR (in EUR) Leased hotels 81 51 15 -80.9% Manachised and franchised hotels 59 40 17 -71.8% Blended 71 46 16 -77.6%





Hotel Portfolio by Brand

As of June 30, 2020 Hotels Rooms Unopened hotels in operation in pipeline Economy hotels 4,140 347,498 1,132 HanTing Hotel 2,638 246,979 523 Hi Inn 464 27,388 102 Elan Hotel(4) 838 51,484 434 Ibis Hotel 187 20,201 64 Zleep Hotel 13 1,446 9 Midscale and upscale hotels 2,047 251,737 1,243 Ibis Styles Hotel 60 7,093 30 Starway Hotel 392 34,323 288 JI Hotel 926 115,928 478 Orange Hotel 265 30,418 180 Crystal Orange Hotel 99 13,255 57 Manxin Hotel 53 4,966 34 Madison Hotel 18 2,929 23 Mercure Hotel 80 13,877 76 Novotel Hotel 11 3,246 11 Joya Hotel 9 1,588 3 Blossom House 25 919 24 Grand Mercure Hotel 6 1,317 8 Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts 50 11,909 8 IntercityHotel 42 7,537 19 Maxx by Steigenberger 5 777 1 Jaz in the City 2 424 2 Other partner hotels 4 1,231 1 Total 6,187 599,235 2,375 (4) As of June 30, 2020, 17 H hotels were included in the pipeline of Elan Hotel.





About Huazhu Group Limited

Originated in China, Huazhu Group Limited is a world-leading hotel operator and franchisor. As of June 30, 2020, Huazhu operated 6,187 hotels with 599,235 rooms in operation in 15 countries. Huazhu’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom House. Upon the completion of Deutsche Hospitality acquisition on January 2, 2020, Huazhu added 5 brands to our portfolio, including Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, Maxx by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel and Zleep Hotel. In addition, Huazhu also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

Huazhu’s business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, Huazhu directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, Huazhu manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers Huazhu appoints and collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, Huazhu provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of June 30, 2020, Huazhu operates 17 percent of its hotel rooms under lease and ownership model, and 83 percent under manachise and franchise models.

For more information, please visit Huazhu’s website: http://ir.huazhu.com.

