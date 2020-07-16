Judge Law Firm Passes $100 Million in Debt Discharged for its Bankruptcy Clients

One of Arizona's most successful bankruptcy law firms has reached a new milestone.

TUCSON, ARIZONA, US, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a study done by the New York Federal Reserve, all types of debt in American households have been steadily rising since 2013[1]. But thanks to a Tucson-based law firm, more Americans are successfully having their debt discharged.

Jeffrey Judge, the founder of Judge Law Firm PLC, recently announced that after over 600 bankruptcies filed and a 99.2 percent success rate, the firm has now surpassed 100 million dollars in debts discharged.

In his announcement, Mr. Judge remarked, "We want to thank our clients for trusting us and making this milestone possible. We are quite proud that we have been able to free more than 600 clients and their families from over $100 million in destructive debt". The firm opened in 2000 and has built its reputation around promoting the financial wellbeing of families and individuals in Tucson. In the early days, Mr. Judge saw "how too much debt can create a debt spiral which devastates families," and because of this, he made it a priority to "go beyond the bankruptcy filing and work with clients to create financial security." By listening to his clients' concerns and "providing honest answers about their debt options," Mr. Judge has worked tirelessly to bring hope to Arizona households.

Having built a reputation of trust and reliability among his clients over the past two decades, Mr. Judge reflects on how his experiences have shaped what the practice looks like today. "In all these years, I have not had a single client tell me that filing was a mistake, but I have had countless clients tell me that it was the best thing they have done." Judge commented. He went on to say that these client interactions inspired the motto the firm still abides by today, of "protecting the honest but unfortunate debtor." Mr. Judge added "our clients are normal people in extraordinary circumstances to no fault of their own" which is why he has put so much of the firm's focus into not only being the clients' lawyer but also a support system for them through the hardships of bankruptcy.

Looking at what lies ahead for the firm, Mr. Judge stated, "Even though we are all facing rough times today with COVID, social unrest, and a serious economic recession, America's future is bright. These crises are an opportunity for all of us to refocus on what is important. This is an opportunity to reset and pursue our better selves. Judge Law Firm will continue to work hard and serve our clients in pursuing their best lives".

For more information about Judge Law Firm, please visit https://bankruptcylawtucson.com/about-us/ or call (520) 815-1000.

###

About Judge Law Firm

At Judge Law Firm, our mission is simple: we provide the most comprehensive bankruptcy solutions to help good people achieve complete financial recovery. We work to stop harassing creditors demanding payments; threatens to repossess vehicles and foreclose homes; sleepless nights worried for your family's future. Bankruptcy can put an end to the mounting bills and stress. With the right Tucson bankruptcy attorney on your side, it can help you take back control over your financial future.

Contact Details:

Judge Law Firm PLC

2123 E Grant Rd

Tucson, AZ 85719

United States

Phone: 520-815-1000

https:/bankruptcylawtucson.com/

Source: Judge Law Firm PLC

[1] https://www.newyorkfed.org/microeconomics/hhdc.html