MDOT virtual public meeting July 27 to discuss US-23 Flex Route improvements project in Washtenaw County

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075,Transportation

WHAT:

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting on Microsoft Teams regarding the upcoming extension of the US-23 Flex Route to the I-96/US-23 interchange. During this virtual meeting, there will be brief presentations followed by question and answer sessions. Questions can be submitted during the meeting using the chat tool.

WHO:

MDOT staff and contractors Community stakeholders Local businesses Interested residents

WHEN:

Monday, July 27, 2020 3-4 p.m.

HOW: Microsoft Teams virtual public meeting

How to attend a live event in Microsoft Teams

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, please send it at least seven days prior to the event to:

Orlando T. Curry 425 W. Ottawa St. Lansing, MI 48909 Phone: 517-241-7462 Fax: 517-335-0945 TTY: 844-578-6563 CurryO@Michigan.gov

BACKGROUND: The project limits are along US-23 from south of M-36 (9 Mile Road) to I-96. The project study will include traffic analysis, roadway and bridge scoping, environmental surveys and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) documentation.