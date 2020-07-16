MDOT virtual public meeting July 28 to discuss LaPlaisance Road bridge project in Monroe County

Contact:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

WHAT:

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting regarding the upcoming reconstruction of the LaPlaisance Road bridge over I-75, along with the nearby and on and off ramps. During this virtual meeting, there will be brief presentations followed by question and answer sessions. Questions can be submitted during the meeting using the chat tool.

WHO:

MDOT staff and contractors Community stakeholders Local businesses Interested residents

WHEN:

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 3 p.m.

HOW: Microsoft Teams virtual public meeting

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, please send it at least seven days prior to the event to: Orlando T. Curry 425 W. Ottawa St. Lansing, MI 48909 Phone: 517-241-7462 Fax: 517-335-0945 TTY: 844-578-6563 CurryO@Michigan.gov

BACKGROUND:

The project limits are the I-75/LaPlaisance Road interchange. The project includes bridge replacement along with interchange reconstruction.