Teacher Launches Defund the Police PAC, Supports Calls for the Resignation of Seattle, St. Louis, and Buffalo Mayors
Defund the Police PAC, a committee run by teachers, dedicated to electing candidates that want to divest from policing, launched today.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Defund the Police PAC, an independent expenditure committee, launched its site and fundraising efforts online today. The organization also announced its support for the resignations of Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.
Defund the Police plans to endorse local, state, and federal candidates that support divestment from policing and investments in public services that address the root causes of crime. The organization plans to raise funds for media campaigns against candidates that support the militarization of police, harsh treatment of protesters, and neglect social welfare programs. The committee has a fundraising goal of $200,000 for the month of July. “There are far too many public officials that believe the only solution to crime is the severe criminalization of communities of color. We need to address the inequalities in our society that cause crime. We must fight the police union and PAC money that encourages mayors to keep bloated police budgets,” says committee chair Adrian Orozco.
The organization identified the 3 mayors above because of their handling of George Floyd protests in their cities and local grassroots efforts calling for their resignations. These mayors have also consistently rejected calls for defunding their police departments.
About Defund the Police PAC
The organization was founded and is directed by Adrian Orozco, an elementary school teacher in Washington State. Mr. Orozco has years of experience as a political operative in local and state political campaigns in New Jersey before becoming a teacher. As a public school teacher, he understands why public funds must be divested from policing and reallocated to housing, healthcare, transportation, and education. The organization is also seeking paid staffers and volunteers with a background in education to be part of its efforts to Defund the Police.
