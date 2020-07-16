Sunday Knight Co Ltd accelerates supply of acrylic sheet to meet US epidemic prevention needs
EINPresswire.com/ -- Because the acrylic sheet of Sunday Knight Co Ltd can be used to make protective partitions, which helps prevent epidemic and epidemic, the demand in the US market has surged recently. Sunday Knight Co Ltd intensified its production efforts in order to shorten the delivery time while keeping employees safe.
The new coronavirus pneumonia (COVID-19) epidemic continues to spread in the United States. Recently, many US supermarkets and pharmacies have installed protective partitions to ensure the safety of employees and consumers. Sunday Knight Co Ltd's acrylic sheet (PMMA, or polymethyl methacrylate, also known as "acrylic") has a light transmittance of up to 92%, is lighter and safer than glass, and is suitable for making protective partitions, so the market Demand surged.
"Recently, Sunday Knight Co Ltd received ten to twelve times more acrylic sheet orders than before," said Sophia, CEO. "Our Chinese factory employees are working at full speed, and we have also quickly switched production lines to expand acrylic sheet production capacity. "
At present, in order to meet the rapidly growing demand, the machines in the Sunday Knight Co Ltd plant are already running at full capacity. Mr. Tan, the person in charge of the production base, said: "We strive to minimize the delivery time. At the same time, we are also minimizing the number of factory teams and requiring employees to maintain an appropriate distance from each other so that we can jointly prevent The epidemic is spreading."
The history of Sunday Knight Co Ltd can be traced back to 2012. Acrylic is a multifunctional plastic with high light transmission. It has a brand history of more than 80 years and is widely used in medical, automotive, electronics and construction industries. At present, some banking institutions are also considering installing acrylic protective partitions to better protect employees and customers.
A number of media reported on the sharp increase in demand for acrylic products from Sunday Knight Co Ltd.
About Sunday Knight Co Ltd
Sunday Knight Co Ltd is one of the famous acrylic manufacturers in China. It has 2 production bases and about 100 employees. The products are sold to Germany, the United States, Europe, etc., have many years of production experience in the acrylic products industry, and have a strong technical platform. Products are widely used in coatings, automobiles, electronics, lighting, construction and medical health industries. Please visit www.sundayknight.com for more information.
