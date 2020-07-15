Governor Bullock Statement on Three COVID-19 Deaths in Montana

MONTANA – Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding the deaths of three Montanans due to COVID-19.

“The gravity of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be underestimated, especially for our high-risk loved ones and neighbors. I know that these losses weigh heavily on us as Montanans and I ask that we commit to protecting the vulnerable in our communities from this deadly virus.”

Two deaths stem from the COVID-19 outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care. Notification of these deaths were provided by RiverStone Health in Yellowstone County. The notification of the third death was provided by Ravalli County Public Health.

###