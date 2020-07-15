Canadian farm brand of gourmet raw honey only North American honey awarded Platinum at London International Honey Awards

/EIN News/ -- MACNUTT, Saskatchewan, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wendell Estate Honey (WEH), a Canadian farm brand of gourmet raw honey is the only North American honey company awarded platinum at the 2020 London International Honey Awards (LIHA).



Honeys entered in the LIHA Quality Awards are judged by a panel of experts in a blind tasting and scored from 0-100 points. Eligible honeys must pass extensive testing by an independent accredited laboratory. Tests include pollen spectrum for floral and geographical source of honey, sugar profile to detect increasingly common adulteration and tests for heat treatment or pasteurization. There are four awards ranging from bronze to platinum, with platinum being reserved for honeys that score from 95.5 to 100 out of a maximum possible score of 100.

WEH entered samples from each of its two product lines. Wendell Estate Honey is harvested entirely on Wendell Honey Farm and packaged onsite. Wendell Estate Organic Honey is sourced from a single family in Northern Saskatchewan and packaged by WEH. Both soft-set white honeys were awarded Platinum. In a field dominated by Mediterranean honeys, Wendell Estate Honey is proud to represent top-quality Canadian honey on a global stage for the second time in less than a year. The LIHA Platinum award joins Wendell Estate’s 2019 World Beekeeping Award (WBA) Gold Medal. The WBA are competitive awards: only a single competitor (if any) is awarded the gold medal in each category. Wendell Estate entered for the first time and won gold in the soft-set category of this prestigious biennial competition.

According to WEH owner, Tim Wendell, “We are beekeepers first, honey retailers second. In these very challenging times for anyone trying to earn a living beekeeping and producing honey, we take great encouragement from these recognitions of our ongoing dedication to quality and authenticity.”

The Wendell family farm has been producing honey since John Wendell started keeping bees in the 1930s. In 2011 Tim and Isabel Wendell launched the Wendell Estate brand so that customers around the world who lack access to a trusted local apiary could enjoy gourmet raw honey. We are passionate about our honey and invite you to enjoy our finest. Brilliant white, natural, raw honey direct from our bees to your table. For more information visit us at www.wendellestate.ca , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R2E6AcdrKu8&list=PL8iTvavAOzBJnGcDT4wjj13qm1nQAASAm , email us at info@wendellestate.ca or phone 204-564-2599.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a127e7d1-fc35-435e-83c5-9c2a4943e91d