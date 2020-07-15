Sunesys, LLC to Restrict U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) Weekdays for Utility Construction in Radnor Township

King of Prussia, PA – Sunesys, LLC is planning a lane closure on U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) in both directions at Airdale Road in Radnor Township, Delaware County beginning Monday, July 20, for fiber optic cable installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The lane closures will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, July 31.

During construction, Airdale Road will be reduced to a single lane with flagging operations for vehicles needing access to U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue).

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur.

Sunesys, LLC will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. For a list of all utility work and other construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

