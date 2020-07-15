U.S. 30 East (Lincoln Highway) Traffic Shift Begins Next Week for ITS Installation in West Sadsbury Township

King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway) traffic will be shifted onto the center lane between Walnut Drive and Moscow Road in West Sadsbury Township, Chester County beginning Monday, July 20, for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The traffic shift will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, July 31.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.

The work is part of a project to install ITS improvements on U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) and a 20-mile stretch of Business U.S. 30 that extends from west of Route 10 (Octorara Trail) in West Sadsbury Township to the U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) Interchange with U.S. 202 in East Whiteland Township, Chester County.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Bruce & Merrilees Electric Company, of New Castle, PA, is the general contractor on the $5,892,298 project which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. The entire project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2021.

For more information on this project and the U.S. 30 Reconstruction and Improvements project visit www.us30-chesco.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

