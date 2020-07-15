Whitemarsh Township to Close Stenton Avenue Beginning August 3 for Widening, Drainage Improvements

King of Prussia, PA – Whitemarsh Township is planning to close Stenton Avenue between Joshua Road and Flourtown Road/Cricket Road in Whitemarsh Township, Montgomery County beginning Monday, August 3, for roadway widening and drainage improvements, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place 24/7 through mid-September.

During construction, Stenton Road through traffic will be detoured over Joshua Road and Flourtown Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur.

Whitemarsh Township will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

