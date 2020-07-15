I-76 West to Close at Night Next Week at 30th Street for Viaduct Repairs in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Westbound Interstate 76 will be reduced to one lane at 9:00 PM, then close completely at 10:00 PM until 5:00 AM the following morning between 30th Street and Interstate 676 on Monday, July 20, through Thursday, July 23, for rehabilitation of the overhead viaduct in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the overnight closure, westbound I-76 traffic will exit at 30th Street and continue on Schuylkill Avenue to access the ramp to westbound I-76 at Market Street.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route or allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

PennDOT is repairing the overhead Schuylkill Avenue viaduct as part of the $103.6 million project that also includes rehabilitation of the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River — which is closed until late 2020 — and eight other nearby structures, including those carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Market Street. More information is available at www.chestnutstreetbridges.com.

