Sunstone Engineering Launches New Subscription-based, Unlimited Warranty, and Preferred Service Plan

Sunstone Engineering launched a subscription-based service providing an unlimited warranty and other benefits for as long as a customer remains subscribed.PAYSON, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunstone Engineering, a manufacturer of world-class micro welders, launched a new subscription-based service that provides an unlimited warranty for Sunstone welders and other preferred benefits for as long as a customer remains subscribed.
As part of the Sunstone Circle product protection plan, Sunstone warrants any welder for as long as the customer is actively subscribed. The plan includes a loaner service, wherein Sunstone will provide the customer with another welder should repairs be necessary, which helps the customer remain productive. Sunstone will also replace the customer’s welder with a similar model, refurbished model, or discount toward a new model at Sunstone’s discretion if replacing the welder is adviseable. Additionally, the plan provides complimentary domestic shipping for repairs, free software upgrades, expedited customer service, a subscription to Micro Welding Today magazine, invitations to VIP events, and more.
“The Sunstone Circle protection plan allows us to provide our customers with a warranty that extends far beyond the typical one- or two-year warranties you see in the market,” says Jonathan Young, president of Sunstone Engineering. “Frankly, we feel those types of warranties lack real value. When our customers choose a Sunstone welder, they’re making an investment in their own production processes, and that investment can be protected for as long as the customer is an active subscriber to the plan. Our customers’ response to the plan has been overwhelmingly positive. Coupled with the three new welders we’re introducing this year, it’s an exciting time for Sunstone, our team, and especially our customers.”
Subscriptions rates, which are based on the list price of the welder, start at $15 per month per welder. A video, frequently asked questions, and the Terms of Service can be found on the company’s website.
Sunstone Engineering LLC designs, engineers, and manufactures high-tech micro-welding and engraving solutions for many different industries. The Sunstone product line includes laser, pulse arc, capacitive discharge, AC, linear DC, HF inverter, and hot bar reflow welding systems that are used in a variety of research and manufacturing fields and industries. Sunstone welders are used by Apple, NASA, MIT, GE, HP, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and multiple government and military agencies. For more information visit www.sunstonewelders.com or call +1-801-658-0015.
