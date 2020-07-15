Construction to begin next week on I-94/Highway 16 Beach Interchange and I-94 Painted Canyon Interchange

Construction on I-94/Highway 16 Beach Interchange and I-94 Painted Canyon Interchange (approximately 10 miles west of Belfield) will begin on Monday, July 20. The project will consist of concrete removal and replacement of the bridge decks and other concrete repair work on the structures.

Motorists should be aware that wide loads over 11.5 ft. at the Beach Interchange and 11.0 ft. at the Painted Canyon Interchange should find an alternate route if needing to travel north or south bound over these structures.

During construction operations, motorists are asked to use caution through the work zone and plan accordingly for short delays.

During this phase of construction:

Traffic will be reduced to one lane with signals in place to direct traffic across the bridge and interstate off ramps

Speed will be reduced

A width restriction of 11.5 feet will be in place at the Beach Interchange

A width restriction of 11 feet will be in place at the Painted Canyon Interchange

Flaggers will be present while lane closure operations are being installed and while overlay work is taking place

This project is expected to be complete in early October.