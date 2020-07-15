Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,233 in the last 365 days.

Construction to begin next week on I-94/Highway 16 Beach Interchange and I-94 Painted Canyon Interchange

Construction to begin next week on I-94/Highway 16 Beach Interchange and I-94 Painted Canyon Interchange

Construction on I-94/Highway 16 Beach Interchange and I-94 Painted Canyon Interchange (approximately 10 miles west of Belfield) will begin on Monday, July 20. The project will consist of concrete removal and replacement of the bridge decks and other concrete repair work on the structures.

Motorists should be aware that wide loads over 11.5 ft. at the Beach Interchange and 11.0 ft. at the Painted Canyon Interchange should find an alternate route if needing to travel north or south bound over these structures.

During construction operations, motorists are asked to use caution through the work zone and plan accordingly for short delays. 

During this phase of construction:

  • Traffic will be reduced to one lane with signals in place to direct traffic across the bridge and interstate off ramps
  • Speed will be reduced
  • A width restriction of 11.5 feet will be in place at the Beach Interchange
  • A width restriction of 11 feet will be in place at the Painted Canyon Interchange
  • Flaggers will be present while lane closure operations are being installed and while overlay work is taking place

This project is expected to be complete in early October.

You just read:

Construction to begin next week on I-94/Highway 16 Beach Interchange and I-94 Painted Canyon Interchange

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.